Top Stories
The Zodiac Killer case remains one of America’s unsolved mysteries, having captured the attention of true crime enthusiasts and investigators for over five decades. If you are searching for the most recent news, updates, and developments related to the Zodiac
Are you curious about how many albums Drake has released so far? We have got you covered! From his start on Degrassi to becoming one of the biggest names in music, Drake has dropped hit after hit. But with studio
LATEST
Top Stories
If you’ve ever wondered why some materials last longer under constant friction, the answer often lies in their composition. Acetal plastic sheets are widely recognised for their ability to handle wear and tear without losing performance. From machine parts to
LATEST
Top Stories
College is basically chaos with a side of existential dread. You’ve got classes, homework that multiplies like rabbits, maybe a job, friends who want to hang out, and somewhere in there, you’re supposed to figure out what to do with
Welcome to cuindependent, your space for bold ideas, fresh perspectives, and engaging stories. We bring you content that informs, inspires, and sparks conversation.
Stay connected — subscribe to our newsletter and never miss an update!
Explore
Our Picks
From inspiring artistry to achievements in sports and beyond, we bring the highlights.
A curated view of stories shaping conversations across fields today.
Some games aren’t just played, they are felt in the soul. These iconic rivalries go beyond the scoreboard, turning into battles of pride, passion, and identity that echo across generations. Whether it’s football in Argentina or cricket in India, these matchups light up stadiums, stir entire nations, and write unforgettable chapters.....
Imagine a platform online where anyone, regardless of their location, could create and sell NFTs for almost nothing. No gatekeepers, no high costs, just pure creativity. That place was real. It was called Hic et Nunc, Latin for ‘Here and Now’. It ran on the green-friendly Tezos blockchain, marking a significant.....
Meet Our Team
At CU Independent, we’re committed to delivering real, bold, and honest stories. Get to know the passionate team behind the content!
Meet Our Team
Hootie & the Blowfish is a beloved American rock band, best known for their chart-topping hits in the 1990s. Formed in 1986 in Charleston, South Carolina, the band quickly rose to fame with their unique blend of pop, rock, and blues. Their catchy songs and relatable lyrics connected with fans, making.....
Twists and surprises are the lifeblood of comic book storytelling. They enliven decades-old franchises, re-energize fan interest, and sometimes even spark cultural moments. But a growing trend in the industry reveals a tricky balance: not all twists are created equal. When marketing imperatives overshadow the genuine craft of storytelling, even the.....
Three young heroes have carried the Robin mantle through Gotham’s darkest nights, each bringing their strengths to Batman’s mission. Dick Grayson established the template with circus-trained agility and natural leadership. Jason Todd challenged conventions with street-smart intensity before returning as the lethal Red Hood. Tim Drake solved Batman’s identity through pure.....
Haunted houses are one of the most exciting ways to celebrate Halloween or throw a spooky party. They bring people together, create unforgettable memories, and spark screams of both fear and laughter. The best part? You don’t need a huge budget to make one work. With creativity, simple props, and clever.....