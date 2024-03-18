Search committee postpones chancellor candidate forums until after spring break

The committee searching for the University of Colorado Boulder’s next chancellor has postponed a forum originally scheduled for this week that would allow committee members to meet the finalist, or finalists, for the top campus job.

CU Boulder will instead host several public forums for campus community members to meet the finalists in early April, according to a release sent to the campus community.

“To allow more time for this process we are revising the previous schedule,” Danielle Radovich Piper, the search committee chair and the university system’s senior vice president of external relations, wrote in the release.

The forums were originally scheduled for the week of March 18. Individual sessions were set up for students, faculty and staff. Both sessions for faculty were set to take place in the Glenn Miller Ballroom of the University Memorial Center.

The names and the exact number of finalists to make an appearance on campus next week have also yet to be released.

Chancellor Philip DiStefano announced he would step down from the role he’s held for almost 15 years in late September last year. Campus officials began interviewing candidates for the job last month.

The committee has been aided by an executive search firm, AGB Search, which helps the university collect applications and solicit community feedback on the process.

The two most recent university system presidents, Todd Saliman and Mark Kennedy were scrutinized after they were named the sole finalists in their respective searches. If more than one candidate was announced as a finalist for the university’s new chancellor, it would buck a trend that has caused ire among some campus community members.

“Some applicants may or may not want to be a part of a pool of that many [people],” Radovich Piper told the CU Independent in February. “If it’s one or two, or maybe three, that’s one thing. But once you start getting more than that, you start having applicants say, ‘I don’t know if I want to do that.’“

According to the initial university message, those interested can attend the forums virtually, and the university will provide an online survey to share feedback in the days following the events.

Contact CU Independent Special Investigations Editor Henry Larson at Henry.Larson@colorado.edu.