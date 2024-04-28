CUPD investigating shots fired, no threat to campus

University of Colorado Boulder police are investigating reports of shots fired near Williams Village early Sunday morning. Suspects are now in custody and the university said there is no threat to campus.

Around 3 a.m. CUPD responded to noise complaints at Weber Hall, a residence hall for upperclassmen and transfer students located in Will Vill. As police broke up a large party, they received reports of shots fired in a parking lot outside.

At 4:24 a.m. CU Boulder alerted students to reports of shots fired in the Williams Village area and instructed students to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Approximately an hour later, CU Boulder sent out a second alert, informing students that police had identified suspects and took them into custody. The shelter in place was lifted.

No serious injuries were reported, according to the university.

Per CUPD spokesperson, Christine Mahoney, the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. She added that students should ensure their current phone number is signed up to receive text alerts by checking the Health and Safety card on Buff Portal.

“If you see something, say something. If anything ever seems off or suspicious, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 or CUPD,” said Mahoney.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Ann Marie Vanderveen contributed to this reporting.

Contact CU Independent Editor-in-Chief Celia Frazier at celia.frazier@colorado.edu.