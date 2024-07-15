CUPD assists city law enforcement in investigating alleged stabbing

The University of Colorado Boulder sent out a safety alert Monday morning regarding an alleged stabbing near Scott Carpenter Park at 1505 30th St. According to the alert, the victim claimed to have been stabbed by an individual on a bike path near the park before 11 a.m.

The suspect is described as wearing a tribal-style mask and is possibly riding a bicycle, however, police have no further description at this time.

CU Boulder spokesperson Nicole Mueksch clarified that there is no threat to campus. CUPD sent out the alert in compliance with the Clery Act, which mandates that the university disclose information about safety policies to the campus community and the general public.

“Exactly what’s in the safety alert is all that we have,” Mueksch said. “This is a Boulder police investigation so our sending a safety alert is part of our Clery compliance.”

Dionne Waugh, a spokesperson for the Boulder Police Department, stated that further updates would be provided on BPD’s social media as the investigation develops.

“We’re following up on multiple leads, trying to figure out who this individual is and find them and hold them accountable when it comes to this crime,” Waugh said.

Waugh added that citizens did not need to avoid the area or take further precautions at this time.

“We just ask anyone that may have seen anyone around the time it occurred or if they’re out and about in the area any time today and see anyone that might match the very limited description to give us a call or [anyone that] sees that mask to give us a call,” Waugh said.

