Assault reported on Broadway and Baseline

The University of Colorado Boulder community was alerted by the Boulder Police and CU Boulder Police Department about an attempted sexual assault that occurred on the evening of Thursday, July 4.

“Police are asking anyone with information who may have been in the area or seen anything to call CUPD or Boulder Police,” stated Christine Mahoney, CU Boulder’s director of communications for the division of public safety.

The assault was committed on Broadway Street, between Baseline Road and 18th Street. The assault occurred at approximately 6 p.m. when the victim, a female, was approached while walking southbound near the Baseline Road underpass.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the victim was confronted when a man “grabbed her and pulled her into the walking path tunnel.” This resulted in a struggle and theft of the victim’s belongings.

The woman used pepper spray on the suspect and escaped. She then ran and received support at a nearby fire station.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30s, with long shaggy brown hair. He was said to be in a blue or gray shirt or hoodie and is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. The Boulder Police Department also states that the suspect may have possible injuries on his hand, which may have resulted from the victim biting his hand during the struggle. The CU Police Department and Boulder Police Department have launched an ongoing investigation and urge anyone with information to contact them.

“We recommend that people get the guardian app. Keep your eyes up and ears open if you are walking. Keep your headphones off, and be looking around. If anyone needs help they can always call 911 in an emergency, we are there 24/7,” Mahoney stated.

