What you need to know about campus closures and limited hours over spring break

As students prepare for spring break, the University of Colorado Boulder is adjusting the hours of operation for many facilities across campus during the holiday week.

Here’s what you need to know about CU Boulder’s spring break closures and limited hours:

All dining centers on campus will be closed Saturday, March 23 through Saturday, March 30 and will resume normal hours on Sunday, March 31. Grab-n-Gos, retail markets, restaurants and cafes on campus will also close or operate under adjusted hours.

The Buff Pantry will be closed Saturday, March 23 through Monday, April 1.

All university libraries will be closed Saturday, March 23 through Sunday, March 31 with the exception of Norlin Library which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28.

The University Memorial Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28 and will close from Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31.

Wardenburg Health Center will operate under normal hours with the exception of Friday, March 29 when the center will be closed along with the rest of campus for a university holiday.

The main campus recreation center and the Williams Village recreation center will operate under the following hours until resuming normal hours on Sunday, March 31:

Friday, March 22: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, March 23: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, March 24: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Monday, March 25 through -Friday, March 29: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

The BuffBus will cease operations starting Friday, March 22 at 11 p.m. and will resume Sunday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Routes B, ECX, M and WL will not be offered from Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, March 31. The Stampede Route, however, will run with limited service from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28. CU NightRide will also be available over break for evening transportation on campus and within Boulder city limits.

All residence halls will remain open during spring break.

All students planning to utilize any university facilities over the academic break should check the facility’s operating hours online, as many have been adjusted until the university resumes its standard operational hours on Monday, April 1.

