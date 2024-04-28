Photos: The Bluebird Music Festival

The 2024 Bluebird Music Festival took place last weekend, with seven performances over Saturday and Sunday nights in Macky Auditorium. One performance featured music legend Jeff Tweedy, founder of the alt-country group Wilco, who performed with only his guitar and the crowd. Despite the sold-out crowd, this performance felt close and personal, with Tweedy telling short stories about some of his songs between playing. The slower acoustic music led to a very relaxed but engaged atmosphere.

The weekend’s headliner, Gregory Alan Isakov, played Sunday night. With Boulder County locals growing popularity this year, expectations were high. Joined by his band, the atmosphere was upbeat and similar to a traditional concert, but Isakov still took time to tell the audience about some songs and the crowd was very engaged in his performance.

