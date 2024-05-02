Photos: CU Boulder Department of Theatre and Dance hosts Fresh Dance Concert

Last weekend, the University of Colorado Boulder’s Department of Theatre and Dance presented its annual FRESH dance performance in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre on CU Boulders campus. This show allowed students to showcase their creativity and art through dance.

There were fourteen different performances ranging in style from contemporary to hip-hop. Some performances were solos and duets while others incorporated larger groups of dancers.

While most of the performances were live dances, some were shown through video on a large screen on the stage.

Each dance told a different story with themes of different emotions and struggles. The visual aspects of the performances helped to showcase these stories and set the tone for the dances. The lighting for the show was designed by Sam Blagg and Devon Beckum.

Grace Daniel performed a solo dance to Emmy Deli’s “I Am Women,” which aimed to showcase the confidence and beauty of women through dance. The reactions and support from the crowd during each dance helped bring a sense of intimacy and teamwork to this piece and the performance as a whole.

