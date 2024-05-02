EntertainmentFeatured

Photos: CU Boulder Department of Theatre and Dance hosts Fresh Dance Concert

by Susie Cormack
The opening dance of the University of Colorado Fresh Dance Concert titled “Dipinto Di Rosso” in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

Last weekend, the University of Colorado Boulder’s Department of Theatre and Dance presented its annual FRESH dance performance in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre on CU Boulders campus. This show allowed students to showcase their creativity and art through dance.

There were fourteen different performances ranging in style from contemporary to hip-hop. Some performances were solos and duets while others incorporated larger groups of dancers. 

While most of the performances were live dances, some were shown through video on a large screen on the stage. 

Each dance told a different story with themes of different emotions and struggles. The visual aspects of the performances helped to showcase these stories and set the tone for the dances. The lighting for the show was designed by Sam Blagg and Devon Beckum.

Grace Daniel performed a solo dance to Emmy Deli’s “I Am Women,” which aimed to showcase the confidence and beauty of women through dance. The reactions and support from the crowd during each dance helped bring a sense of intimacy and teamwork to this piece and the performance as a whole. 

 

Grace Daniel dancing to “I Am Woman” by Emmy Deli with large feather flabellums in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Edward Lee watching Belinda Polynice perform a move while dancing to the song “Show Me Love” by Robin S in Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

A dancer looking into the audience while performing “Dipinto Di Rosso” in the Charlotte York Irey Theater on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

Devin Garza performing a solo to the song “Headache” by Grouper in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

Tyreis Hunte and Jessica Bertram perform a duet called “Ikhaya Ü” to the songs “Became,” “Ayo Mba” and “Bahwai,” edited by Tyreis Hunte, in Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

Jessica Bertram performing “Ikhaya Ü” in Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

Becca Schaff performing in a group piece to the song “Thérèse” by Maya Hawke in Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

Harveen Gill performing “Naina” to the song “Kajra Re” in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

Maya Blom Walker performing a solo to the song “tell me” by Billie Eilish in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

Brianna Freeland and Emily VanLeeuwen watching video compilations of them dancing together throughout the years in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

Brianna Freeland and Emily VanLeeuwen performing a duet called “How It Ends” in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

A group dance entitled “Heaven Up There” choreographed by Adin Williams in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

Emily Garza performing in the group dance “Heaven Up There” in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

Dancers in the group performance “Heaven Up There” in the Charlotte York Theatre Irey on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

The final dance of the performance entitled “The Groove Fusion: Afro-beats, House, and Hip Hop Synergy” choreographed by Belinda Polynice in the Charlotte York Theatre Irey on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

Closing bows marking the end of the CU Boulder Fresh 2024 Dance Concert in the Charlotte York Irey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Susie Cormack/CU Independent)

