Opinion: Why Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” is the caffeine rush we need to sweeten our summer

It’s summer for students at the University of Colorado Boulder which means lake days, picnics and long car rides full of laughter and, presumably, summer tunes. Every summer, one song rises above the rest, cementing itself as ‘the song of the summer’; a song that will bring us back to summer 2024 for the rest of time. For many, it will remind them of graduation parties under the Boulder sun or road trips through the Rocky Mountains. Some will remember the song as an itchy radio hit they couldn’t escape and still others will keep it on their playlists until Spotify Wrapped reminds them to branch out.

Which track will take control of buffs this year? Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been spitting out various diss tracks aimed at each other, Taylor Swift and Beyonce both released highly anticipated albums and Billie Elish just launched her album “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.” Among this pool of A-listers, I argue that Sabrina Carpener’s “Espresso” is 2024’s song of the summer.

Sabrina Carpenter’s star has been on the rise for years. She debuted on Disney Channel and as many Disney stars do, turned to music. While I don’t mean to offend any longtime “Carpenters,” Sabrina’s discography, for the most part, is average. Her songs mostly consist of generic pop music that’s aged poorly, appearing as Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez knockoffs. That said, 2022’s “Emails I Can’t Send” was a solid effort and a tremendous improvement from her previous albums. Elements of disco and funk paired with her witty and often intimate lyrics created a uniquely fun, yet personal, project. Carpenter has a swoon-worthy, buttery voice which pairs perfectly with her 1960s and coquette-inspired aesthetic. Carpenter’s sunny music and vibrant style stand out in a genre turning towards more introspective and bleaker themes. But it’s her humor that steals the show.

At 2024’s Coachella music festival, she wore a “Jesus was a Carpenter” shirt and has gone viral for her famous outros where she changes the last few lines of her song “Nonsense”, often to correlate with the city or event she’s performing at. Considering how often I see her cracking a joke on my Tik Tok feed, I figured it was only a matter of time before one of her songs blew up. With a boost from her stint opening on Taylor Swift’s “The Era’s Tour” and her recent eccentric performance on Saturday Night Live, April 2024 was the perfect opportunity for Sabrina to release a summer bop and I argue that she succeeded.

“Espresso” has everything necessary for a hit amongst younger audiences: a trend-worthy catchphrase, Gen-Z humor and a dance-worthy beat.

“As much as I hate pop music, it’s a bop that has me shaking my ass around the house,” said CU Boulder student Ella Morrison.

In the song, Sabrina praises her “me espresso,” which refers to her ability to coax men with her charm. In the song, she sings, “My twisted humor, make him laugh so often/ my honey bee, come and get this pollen.”

The phrase “That’s that me espresso” has gone viral across social media, playing into Generation Z’s obsession with both coffee and confidence. When it comes to Gen Z, there tends to be a mix of drastic negativity and blind certainty in how we perceive ourselves. Taylor Swift played into that negativity with her 2022 hit “Anti-Hero” which focused on self-deprecating humor and Sabrina does the opposite with “Espresso.” Who doesn’t want to feel like their best selves going into the summer season? Generation Z helped cement the term “Hot Girl Summer” and Sabrina’s assertive lyrics mesh well with the bold approach many take to their summer.

“Espresso is the summer version of Gilmore Girls because Gilmore Girls is still defrosting,” joked CU Boulder student Caprice Caputo, referencing a favorite fall comfort show for many members of Gen Z.

Billie Elish’s recently released “Lunch,” is an upbeat stinger that lacks depth while Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” catered more to her fans than the general public. Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck Babe!” is another challenger for the title of song of the summer, but her smaller audience has struggled to push the song into orbit. Arguably, Sabrina’s strongest opponent is Kendrick Lamar whose single “Not Like Us” combines a groovy backtrack with scathing lyrics aimed at his peer Drake. This track continues to fuel his disputes with Drake, engaging fans with his targeted lyrics. At the same, the venomous synths keep non-fans listening. “Not Like Us” has already commanded the charts but lacks the summery rush of “Espresso.”

I doubt Espresso’s cheeky lyrics will win any Grammys but to me, this caffeine-wired brew is the best choice for sunbathing, a backyard BBQ or a trip to the beach.

Honorable mention contenders:

360 – Charli XCX

TEXAS HOLD’EM – Beyoncé

We Can’t Be Friends – Ariana Grande

Sexy to Someone – Clairo

Beautiful Things – Benson Boone

I Had Some Help – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

These Walls – Dua Lipa

Contact CU Independent Assistant Opinion Editor Rhett Kaya at rhett.kaya@colorado.edu