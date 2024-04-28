EntertainmentFeaturedTheatreVisuals

Photos: Eklund Opera Program Presents “American Stories by American Women”

by Clementine Miller
by Clementine Miller

The Cast of  “Cabildo” by Amy Beach observes their surroundings during a dress rehearsal for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Eklund Opera Program is presenting “American Stories by American Women” on April 25-28, 2024. Two chamber operas are performed, “Cabildo” by Amy Beach and “Proving Up” by Missy Mizzoli. This event gets its name, “American Stories by American Women”, from the two female composers who created these chamber operas. Leigh Holman is the director of these operas, alongside the music director Nicholas Carthy.

“Cabildo” tells a story of love and loss as tourists learn the story of how the pirate Pierre Lafitte lost his love, The Lady Valerie. Throughout the show, dramatic lighting blankets the cast accentuating their elaborate costumes. The music in this performance was done with an orchestra of three, keeping it simple but powerful.

“Proving Up” sheds light on the harsh realities of the life of homesteaders. This story follows the Zegner family, dead or alive, as they fight to “prove up” and pass their inspections. The costumes, makeup and lighting worked together to elevate the eerie and unsettling feeling of the story.

Two different casts are performing these operas. One cast performed on Thursday and Saturday while the others performed on Friday and on Sunday’s remaining show, these photos are of the Thursday and Saturday casts.

Miguel A. Ortega Bañales playing Tom sings to Mary, played by Rebecca Seifert, during a dress rehearsal for “Cabildo” by Amy Beach for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building’s Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Kristina Butler playing The Lady Valerie (left) gives her bracelet to Pierre Lafitte played by Max Vann during a dress rehearsal of “Cabildo” by Amy Beach for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Kristina Butler playing The Lady Valerie (left) sings to Pierre Lafitte played by Max Vann during a dress rehearsal for “Cabildo” by Amy Beach for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Kristina Butler playing The Lady Valerie performs during a dress rehearsal for “Cabildo” by Amy Beach for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Marcus Schaller playing Jaoler (center) sings to Pierre Lafitte, played by Max Vann (left), and Dominique, played by Miguel A. Ortega Bañales during a dress rehearsal for “Cabildo” by Amy Beach for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Music director Nicholas Carthy looks at the opera singers before the beginning of the dress rehearsal for “Proving Up” by Missy Mizzoli for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Adam Wells playing Pa Zegner performs the opening of “Proving Up” by Missy Mizzoli during a dress rehearsal for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Simeon Wallace playing Miles sleeps during a dress rehearsal of “Proving Up” by Missy Mizzoli for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Alleigh Watson playing Taller Daughter (standing) and Sidney Grimm playing Littler Daughter perform during a dress rehearsal of “Proving Up” by Missy Mizzoli for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Simeon Wallace playing Miles pushes a wheelbarrow while his ghostly sisters watch in the background during a dress rehearsal of  “Proving Up” by Missy Mizzoli for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Marcus Schaller playing Sodbuster (left) takes the stolen window from Miles played by Simeon Wallace during a dress rehearsal of  “Proving Up” by Missy Mizzoli for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Marcus Schaller playing Sodbuster sings during a dress rehearsal of “Proving Up” by Missy Mizzoli for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories by American Women” performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

 

Marcus Schaller playing Sodbuster visits the Zener house during a dress rehearsal of “Proving Up” by Missy Mizzoli for the University of Colorado Boulder’s “American Stories” by American Women performances in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Photos: Eklund Opera Program Presents “American Stories by American Women”
Marcus Schaller playing Sodbuster performs during a dress rehearsal for "Proving Up" by Missy Mizzoli for the University of Colorado Boulder's "American Stories by American Women" performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)
Photos: Eklund Opera Program Presents “American Stories by American Women”
Adam Wells playing Pa Zegner performs during a dress rehearsal of "Proving Up" by Missy Mizzoli for the University of Colorado Boulder's "American Stories by American Women" performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)
Photos: Eklund Opera Program Presents “American Stories by American Women”
Colin Ring (right) playing Peter rests against a post during a dress rehearsal of "Proving Up" by Missy Mizzoli for the University of Colorado Boulder's "American Stories by American Women" performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)
Photos: Eklund Opera Program Presents “American Stories by American Women”
Max Vann playing Pierre Lafitte holds The Lady Valerie's bracelet during a dress rehearsal for "Cabildo" by Amy Beach for the University of Colorado Boulder's "American Stories by American Women" performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)
Photos: Eklund Opera Program Presents “American Stories by American Women”
Marcus Schaller playing Barker performs during a dress rehearsal of "Cabildo" by Amy Beach for the University of Colorado Boulder's "American Stories by American Women" performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)
Photos: Eklund Opera Program Presents “American Stories by American Women”
Madison Falkenstine playing Ma Zegner (left) comforts Colin Ring playing Peter during a dress rehearsal for "Proving Up" by Missy Mizzoli for the University of Colorado Boulder's "American Stories by American Women" performance in the Imig Music Building Music Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

Contact CU Independent Assistant Visuals Editor Clementine Miller at Clementine.Miller@colorado.edu 

Clementine Miller is a junior studying journalism and media production. She is the assistant visuals editor for the CU Independent. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, thrifting, and spending time with friends and family.

Read More

Photos: The Bluebird Music Festival

Photos: the High Hawks perform at Boulder’s eTown Music...

Student choreographers showcase thesis work; foster strong performance community...

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign