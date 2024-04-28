Photos: Eklund Opera Program Presents “American Stories by American Women”

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Eklund Opera Program is presenting “American Stories by American Women” on April 25-28, 2024. Two chamber operas are performed, “Cabildo” by Amy Beach and “Proving Up” by Missy Mizzoli. This event gets its name, “American Stories by American Women”, from the two female composers who created these chamber operas. Leigh Holman is the director of these operas, alongside the music director Nicholas Carthy.

“Cabildo” tells a story of love and loss as tourists learn the story of how the pirate Pierre Lafitte lost his love, The Lady Valerie. Throughout the show, dramatic lighting blankets the cast accentuating their elaborate costumes. The music in this performance was done with an orchestra of three, keeping it simple but powerful.

“Proving Up” sheds light on the harsh realities of the life of homesteaders. This story follows the Zegner family, dead or alive, as they fight to “prove up” and pass their inspections. The costumes, makeup and lighting worked together to elevate the eerie and unsettling feeling of the story.

Two different casts are performing these operas. One cast performed on Thursday and Saturday while the others performed on Friday and on Sunday’s remaining show, these photos are of the Thursday and Saturday casts.

Contact CU Independent Assistant Visuals Editor Clementine Miller at Clementine.Miller@colorado.edu