Photos: Prime’s Got Talent

On April 25, the 2024 Prime’s Got Talent show took place on the University of Colorado Boulder campus in the CU Events Center.

Head football coach Deion Sanders and celebrity judges from the Nelk Boys, a group of Youtubers, decided the talent show winner. 20 contestants were competing for a $2,100 first-place prize, which was matched, bringing the first-place prize up to $4,200. Each contestant had 5 minutes to perform in an attempt to win the grand prize.

After all 20 contestants had finished, a VIP performer closed the show. Rapper Boosie Badazz brought the crowd to their feet with his closing performance.

Ultimately, the show concluded with a tied decision from the judges, and the $4,200 prize money was split between Opal Knowlton and Angela Calo.

