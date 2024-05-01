EntertainmentFeaturedVisuals

Photos: Prime’s Got Talent

by Tyler Phillips
Deion Sanders smiles at the crowd during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the CU Events
Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)

On April 25, the 2024 Prime’s Got Talent show took place on the University of Colorado Boulder campus in the CU Events Center.

Head football coach Deion Sanders and celebrity judges from the Nelk Boys, a group of Youtubers, decided the talent show winner. 20 contestants were competing for a $2,100 first-place prize, which was matched, bringing the first-place prize up to $4,200. Each contestant had 5 minutes to perform in an attempt to win the grand prize.

After all 20 contestants had finished, a VIP performer closed the show. Rapper Boosie Badazz brought the crowd to their feet with his closing performance.

Ultimately, the show concluded with a tied decision from the judges, and the $4,200 prize money was split between Opal Knowlton and Angela Calo.

The CU Boulder Milana dance group performs on stage during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)

Kyle Taulman sings for the audience and judges during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the
CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)

Colorado Breaking performs for the audience and judges during the Prime’s Got Talent show
at the CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)

A guitarist plays with the band The Broken Fox during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the CU
Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)

An audience member records a performance during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the CU
Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)

Winner Opal Knowlton sings while playing the acoustic guitar during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)

CU Abhinaya performs for the audience and judges during the Prime’s Got Talent show at
the CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)

Special performer Boosie Badazz raps for the audience during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the
CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)

With a tie for first place, Opal Knowlton accepts the prize money during the Prime’s Got
Talent show at the CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU
Independent)

With a tie for first place, Angela Calo reacts to winning the talent show during the Prime’s
Got Talent show at the CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU
Independent)

Acoustic guitarist backs up Emalyn Adams while she sings during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)
Kyle Taulman gets a standing ovation from the audience during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)
The CU Boulder Milana group prepares to go on stage during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)
All of the contestants gather on stage waiting for the winners to be announced during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CUIndependent)
Special performer Boosie Badazz raps for the audience during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)
The judges laugh with a performer on stage during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the CUEvents Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)
Deijah McKinney performs during the Prime’s Got Talent show at the CU Events Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Tyler Phillips/CU Independent)

Contact CU Independent Staff Photographer Tyler Phillips at Tyler.Phillips-1@Colorado.edu

