Photos: the High Hawks perform at Boulder’s eTown Music Hall

by Clementine Miller
High Hawks band members Chad Staehly, Adam Greuel, Vince Herman, Tim Carbone, Brian Adams and Will Trask perform for a packed audience in the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

The High Hawks performed at Boulder’s eTown Music Hall on Saturday, Feb. 17 following the release of their new album “Mother Nature’s Son.” The small venue was packed, leaving standing room only, but most people ended up on their feet to enjoy the show regardless. The setlist consisted of songs such as “Top Shelf, Rock Bottom,” “Backwater Voodoo,” “Mother Nature’s Show” and “White Rider.” The band Kindred Souls opened the show.

High Hawks vocalist, fiddler and guitarist Tim Carbone plays the fiddle alongside his bandmates during the performance at the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

High Hawks guitarist and vocalist Vince Herman plays the electric guitar during the show at the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

High Hawks guitarist and vocalist Adam Greuel reacts while performing during the show at the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

The High Hawks perform alongside guest musician Nick Foster during the show at the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

High hawks vocalists Tim Carbone (right), Vince Herman and Adam Greuel perform together during the show at the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

High Hawks guitarist and vocalist Vince Herman (center) sings alongside his bandmates Adam Greuel (left) and Tim Carbone at the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

The Kindred Souls open for the High Hawks at eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

High Hawks bassist Brian Adams performs alongside his bandmates during the performance at the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

High Hawks keyboardist and vocalist Chad Staehly performs during the show at the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

High Hawks guitarist and vocalist Adam Greuel performs alongside his bandmates in the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

High Hawks keyboardist and vocalist Chad Staehly performs during the show at the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

An audience member claps at the end of a song during the High Hawks show at the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

High Hawks vocalist, fiddler and guitarist Tim Carbone (right) looks out at the crowd while performing at the eTown Music Hall in Boulder, Colo. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Clementine Miller/CU Independent)

 

 

Clementine Miller is a junior studying journalism and media production. She is the assistant visuals editor for the CU Independent. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, thrifting, and spending time with friends and family.

