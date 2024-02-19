Photos: the High Hawks perform at Boulder’s eTown Music Hall

The High Hawks performed at Boulder’s eTown Music Hall on Saturday, Feb. 17 following the release of their new album “Mother Nature’s Son.” The small venue was packed, leaving standing room only, but most people ended up on their feet to enjoy the show regardless. The setlist consisted of songs such as “Top Shelf, Rock Bottom,” “Backwater Voodoo,” “Mother Nature’s Show” and “White Rider.” The band Kindred Souls opened the show.

Contact CU Independent Assistant Visuals Editor Clementine Miller at clementine.miller@colorado.edu.