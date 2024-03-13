Front Range expecting 18-36 inches of snow, university announces closure

The University of Colorado Boulder announced that classes will be canceled on Thursday, March 13, due to snowy weather.

Colorado is expecting a major snowstorm to begin Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a storm warning predicting 18-36 inches of snow will blanket the front range, including CU Boulder.

Essential campus services including dining and housing will remain operational and asynchronous classes will not be affected, according to CU alerts.

On Wednesday afternoon, several school districts and universities across the state announced they would close the following day in anticipation of the storm.

Both the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and Front Range Community College announced they would close, alongside Boulder Valley and Denver Public School Districts, ahead of the anticipated bad weather.

Traveling is expected to be “difficult to nearly impossible” in and around the Front Range Foothills beginning Wednesday night through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service Boulder’s X page.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact CU Independent Managing Editor Kiara DeMare at kiara.demare@colorado.edu.