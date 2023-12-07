Coach Prime accepts 2023 Sportsperson of the Year award at CU Events Center

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video held an event to recognize Deion Sanders for winning the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award for 2023. The event also debuted episodes two and three of “Coach Prime” season two, a docuseries made about the football coach and his premiere 2023 season at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The event began with Sanders’ official recognition. This cover will be Sanders’ seventh Sports Illustrated cover in his long career as a professional football and baseball player, as well as a football coach.

Rick George, the athletic director at CU Boulder, began with a speech about his decision to hire Sanders one year ago.

“I knew we were getting an incredible individual, an incredible person, not to mention in my opinion, one of the best football coaches in this country,” he said.

While there was a heavy focus on Sanders’ accomplishments in football, the event also recognized Sanders for his impact on CU Boulder’s campus off the field, specifically in the uptick of attention on the university’s football program.

“Since his arrival, he has transcended football and his impact on our campus in our community is unparalleled,” George said. “No one in the country has generated as much excitement for a program that Coach Prime has.”

Unscripted Creative Executive at Amazon Prime Sports Originals, Karin Hammerberg, explained Amazon’s motivation for creating a series centering on Sanders.

“We’re here because we believe. We believe in what you all are doing both on and off the field here in Colorado,” Hammerberg said.

Sports Illustrated CEO Ross Levinsohn also discussed his motivation behind selecting Sanders as the 2023 Sportsperson of the Year.

“What we want to celebrate is not Deion the coach, we want to celebrate Deion the man,” Levinsohn said. “We want to celebrate Deion the mentor, we want to celebrate Deion the change agent, we want to celebrate Deion the family man, the father, the son. That’s why we’re here.”

Sanders himself made an acceptance speech at the event, acknowledging his gratitude towards other members of the Buffs community.

“Coaches, as well as administrators, I want to thank you, because regardless of the wins, regardless of the losses, you never gave up and that is so admirable,” he said.

Cameron Warchuck, a long snapper for the CU Boulder football team, reiterated Sanders’ transformation of the program, which finished the 2022-2023 season with a 1-11 record and improved to finish the 2023-2024 season with a 4-8 record.

“He’s made a great impact. He’s a great coach and I love playing for him,” Warchuck said.

He continued to acknowledge Sanders’ accomplishments in motivating and inspiring his players to become better athletes.

“It’s something that he’s kind of spoken to us as players, to reach for the ceiling and don’t let anybody stop you,” Warchuck said.

Sanders also expressed is gratitude to Sports Illustrated.

“Thank you, Sports Illustrated. I had no idea this was the seventh cover, I thank you,” he said. “Let’s make it eight. Next season, let’s make it eight,” Sanders said.

