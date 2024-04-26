Police arrest 40 at pro-Palestinian encampment on CU Denver campus

Police in riot gear encircled a pro-Palestine protest encampment at the Tivoli quad on the Auraria campus which houses the University of Colorado Denver, Metro State and the Community College of Denver, just after 12:30 p.m. Protesters were warned earlier that they would be ticketed or arrested if the encampment stayed, but locked arms around the outer edge of the encampment in an effort to prolong the demonstration in its initial stages.

Hours after protesters and police clashed in the quad, law-enforcement arrived again, just after 5 p.m., and told protesters they had 15 minutes to leave the area. However, an hour went by with no action from police and continued chanting from protesters.

Some demonstrators were informed that if they gave up their tents, they would be allowed to stay. Shortly afterward, a number of Muslim men and women set out a tarp to pray on in front of the line of police.

Just before 7 p.m., Denver Mayor Mike Johnson arrived at the Tivoli Student Union, escorted by Denver Sheriff’s deputies.

As it began to rain, the dozens of law enforcement officers withdrew into the student union. Many protesters cheered and advanced as police filed into the building.

Mayor Johnson told protesters that if they took their tents down within 30 minutes, they would be safely stored and the protest could continue. He spoke with protesters for no more than a minute and was met with a hostile crowd.

No tents have been taken down.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, demonstrators had almost fully rebuilt their encampment and many had not left the quad.

At least four different law enforcement agencies responded to the protest with dozens of officers and vehicles.

Some demonstrators said they moved to the Denver County jail for the people who have been arrested. A large number of police vehicles left the area as many protesters advanced on police officers as they attempted to leave the campus.

“This is the largest police presence I’ve ever seen on the Auriaria campus,” Savannah Brooks, the student president-elect at CU Denver, said. “I can’t say this is the kind of response that I would like to see for this protest. I would love to see all of our students in a safe environment that they feel comfortable [to share] their voices.”

The protest became more intense as the afternoon went on, with protesters circling police. Police pushing out toward the protesters, shouting, “Back up”.

According to a bystander, more than a dozen protesters had been arrested by 2 p.m., with law enforcement pushing past crowds of people as they dragged demonstrators to vans parked nearby.

Z Williams, from the Bread and Roses legal fund, said they saw people receive injuries from batons, pushing and stampeding.

“We fully support the right of students to assemble peacefully. Still, it’s essential to note that Auraria Campus policy prohibits camping on the premises because of health, safety, and security considerations. Participants set up an encampment and were repeatedly notified that they did not comply with the policy,” an Auraria spokesperson wrote in a statement.

All inbound traffic to the Auraria campus has been closed was closed early Friday afternoon, according to an emergency alert. Due to “civil unrest,” another alert urged people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

