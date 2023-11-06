The University of Colorado Boulder’s Student Government hosted its fall electoral debate in the Eaton Humanities Building on Nov. 1. The debate featured four uncontested candidates, each vying for one of five representative-at-large seats.

The representatives-at-large serve on the representative council in the legislative branch. Representatives have oversight over the annual Student Government Budget, and they draft, amend and pass legislation that impacts the university’s community.

The candidates include junior Mauricio Mendez, sophomore Liron Steiner, freshman Eric Wang and sophomore Max Weiser, leaving one seat unfilled.

During the event, each candidate presented their case for why they should be elected to CUSG and outlined the legislative actions they would pursue.

Traditionally, the student body elects the candidates based on who receives the highest number of votes; however, with five vacant seats and only four candidates running, each candidate will secure a seat in the student government. None of the candidates have previous experience in legislative sessions.

The debate lasted for just thirty minutes. Here are the major takeaways.

CUSG candidates address sustainability, student safety and minority outreach

Each candidate began by explaining their primary concerns and their plans for addressing those upon election.

Candidates Wang and Steiner both emphasized the importance of sustainability in their campaigns.

Wang, a finance major, discussed his observations of food waste in campus dining halls and expressed his desire to increase compost bins across the university campus. There is already one resolution in committee to support the reinstatement of composting at CU Boulder following changes in composting guidelines earlier in the year.

Steiner, a civil engineering major, focused on the energy use of campus buildings. She said she hopes to increase the number of buildings that meet the Leeds Certified Platinum energy efficiency standards, as outlined by the non-profit U.S. Green Building Council.

Additionally, each candidate highlighted the importance of elevating minority voices and connecting with underrepresented members of the CU Boulder community.

Weiser, a political science major, said registered student organizations at CU Boulder have had difficulty reaching higher administration.

“Minority groups on this campus have a hard time being heard and reaching out to larger groups of people. That’s something I’d like to change,” Weiser said.

Mendez, studying business marketing, international affairs and political science, discussed his goal of increasing inclusion and making minority groups feel more comfortable attending campus events, but he did not elaborate on how he would achieve this goal.

Steiner had more specific goals for her inclusion work, saying she wanted to increase engineering school representation in CUSG.

“I think being able to spread the word to more engineers and get them more excited and involved in CUSG is something I can do,” she said.

The candidates addressed the shortcomings of CUSG, all agreeing that outreach is a priority

Awareness and involvement in CUSG have significantly decreased in the past years. This is the second election in which representative-at-large candidates ran uncontested. In the spring 2023 election, only 4.77% of eligible voters participated.

To address this, the candidates agreed that outreach to CU Boulder must be a priority. Mendez suggested using flyers to increase engagement, while Wang recommended frequent email updates to the community. Steiner discussed ensuring that specific programs are communicated to the student body so they know what is available to them.

To date, the CUSG Legislative branch has presented nine bills and one resolution, most referring to internal structures and language revisions. During the spring 98th legislative session, members presented eight bills and eight resolutions, including the resolution calling on the university to ban concealed carry and the creation of an emergency contraceptive program.

When asked about concrete legislation, Weiser was the only candidate to respond with a clear goal. He said he wanted to gain a clear definition of “antisemitism” from the university. However, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance built a definition of antisemitism in 2016, which the federal government has adopted and the university complies with.

The representatives-at-large sit on joint boards that oversee the annual CUSG Budget, which includes approximately $34 million in student fees allocated to institutions on campus, such as the Recreation Center, the University Memorial Center and the Environmental Board.

CUSG faced a $2.8 million deficit last year. Members of the finance board suspected that the deficit would continue into this year and the next year or two. Regarding this debt and the second uncontested election for representatives-at-large, candidates provided answers lacking in specific motions.

Wang and Weiser expressed the need for greater budget awareness.

“Prioritizing budgets and expenses should be paramount in decision-making,” Wang stated. CUSG will begin its annual review in the spring.

Mendez proposed scrutinizing potential redundancies in spending.

“On a large campus, it’s easy to see a lot of clubs doing something another one is already doing,” Mendez said.

The candidates did not present specific plans to address other issues within CUSG.

There are no other issues up for a vote on this ballot. Students can vote for the four candidates online starting Nov. 6.

