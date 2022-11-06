Things to do at CU – Week of Nov. 7

Monday, Nov. 7

Game of Thrones Trivia Night

The Connection at the University Memorial Center hosts biweekly trivia nights with prizes awarded for the top teams or individuals. The theme for this week is “Game of Thrones.” Sign-ups will begin at 6 p.m. at the Connection’s front desk, and the trivia night will begin at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Queers and Cakes

The Pride Office will host a fun social hour for LGBTQ+ students and faculty with cakes from a local bakery. The event will take place at 2 p.m. at the Center for Community room N320.

First-Gen Celebration Kickoff

First-generation college students can attend a guest speaker talk and enjoy food and drinks at C4C’s Abrams Lounge at 4 p.m. This event will kick off National First-Generation Celebration Week. Click here for more celebratory events for first-generation student around campus this week, including a wellness day, presentations and workshops.

Renée Crown Wellness Institute’s Mindful Campus Speaker Series

The Renée Crown Wellness Institute will host Millie Wright and Maria Cooper for their Mindful Campus Speaker Series this week at 4 p.m. in the Aspen Conference Room.This series aims to engage students in activities and lectures focusing on balance and awareness.

CU Jam Society Live Music

CU’s Jam Society, which provides free, live music to all CU students and faculty, will meet in the Connection at the UMC at 7 p.m. for their weekly session.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Smash Bros Tournament

The Connection at the UMC will be hosting their next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. The sign-up starts at 4 p.m. at the Connection front desk, and the tournament will begin at 5 p.m.

Ralphie’s Cooking Basics

The Center for Student Involvement will host a cooking class from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to make chicken soup. Vegetarian options are available. Students must sign-up here to attend.

Symphonic Band: Smoke and Mirrors

The CU Symphonic Band will perform “Smoke & Mirrors,” their final concert of the fall semester, at Macky Auditorium.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Think About It Thursdays?

CU peer wellness coaches will host a study break for all students who are interested in discussing study habits, self-care methods and strategies for navigating college life.

CWA Presents: Sportswashing

The Conference on World Affairs will host a discussion about the issue of “sportswashing” at the CASE building from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” Opening Night

From Nov. 10-13, the CU Boulder College of Music will present the Tony-award winning musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” in the Imig Music Building’s Music Theater space. Tickets can be purchased here.

Friday, Nov. 11

DJ Σpsilon

The Connection at the UMC will host DJ Σpsilon for a night of pop tech remixes of popular music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Extreme Bowling

A fun night of Extreme Bowling will take place at the UMC’s Connection from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Importance of Being Earnest Opening Night

At 7:30 p.m, the CU Boulder Department of Theatre and Dance will host the opening night of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” a comedy by Oscar Wilde about four young lovers and their misadventures. The play will be performed from Nov. 11 to 20, and tickets can be found here.

PC Film Series: “Top Gun: Bullet Train”

The Program Council will host a free screening of “Top Gun: Bullet Train” for their film series at Cristol Chemistry and Biochemistry in Room 140 at 8 p.m.

