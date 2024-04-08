FeaturedNews

The CU Independent and The Scribe want your thoughts on campus concealed carry

by CU Independent
The CU Independent and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs’s student news organization, The Scribe, want your thoughts on the two most recent efforts to ban campus concealed carry in Colorado.

Since 2012, Colorado has allowed university campuses to have concealed carry permit holders bring their firearms on campus. Now, the state and the Board of Regents are closer than ever to banning the practice.

If you’re an enrolled undergraduate or post-grad student on either campus, we want to know your thoughts on concealed carry. Fill out the form below and help inform our reporting on this controversial issue.

 

