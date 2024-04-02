Boulder Creek Flood Mitigation Project: Boulder’s efforts to prevent tragedy around Boulder Creek

On March 22, first responders were called to Boulder Creek due to reports of a man in the water. The man, later identified as 20-year-old Conrad Cvar, is a grim reminder that beneath the tranquil surface of Boulder Creek lies a history of tragedy.

Throughout Boulder’s history, the creek has claimed multiple lives, including those of children and community members. These losses have spurred action, igniting a fervent commitment to implementing measures to prevent future tragedies.

In 2023, there were 11 fatalities related to incidents surrounding the waterway. These tragic events included the loss of a mother and a nine-year-old boy, as well as two fatalities resulting from car crashes. Other fatalities involved alcohol or other substances. Eight of the nine drownings that did not involve car accidents occurred during May and June, during the creek’s peak runoff season when flash flooding and heightened water levels often occur

Despite efforts to raise awareness and enhance safety measures over the years in response to the 2013 Boulder floods, the safety of those in and around the creek continued to be an issue, prompting a critical reassessment of mitigation strategies. Since 2010, the city of Boulder has been evaluating flood mitigation options, ultimately allowing the Boulder Creek Flood Mitigation project to emerge, signaling a renewed dedication to safeguarding lives along the waterway.

Spearheaded by local authorities, environmental experts and community stakeholders, this initiative aims to address the root causes of the dangers surrounding the creek. The project aims to inform and correct faults along the creek’s bay by mitigating the watershed until the South Platte River.

Shepherded by a Boulder City professional certified in erosion and sediment control, Debbie Fisher, senior project manager, dives into the informational mechanics of the project.

“We pull out a lot of climate data. We pull out a lot of information from NOAA and the National Weather Service, a lot of records and rainfall records. It’s a lot of information from watersheds, what’s been developed, to what extent local soils are involved,” said Fisher. “All that data is entered into very complex computer models, which then help us analyze the quantity of (water) flow that we’re going to be dealing with in every spot along the (creek).”

One of the primary focuses of the Boulder Creek Mitigation project is the enhancement of safety infrastructure along key stretches of the creek, outlined in the city’s 2022-2027 Hazard Mitigation Plan. This includes the installation of additional fencing, and intentionally placed bridges and storm drains to deter individuals from venturing too close to the water’s edge and further instilling safety protocols.

“One of the projects [Goose Creek Division] was about the use of the CU South property to help mitigate some of the flood risks and finding some ways to develop it and some measures that could be taken to reduce those flood risks,” said Brook Brockett, a member of Boulder’s City Environmental Board.“I believe there were some modifications made to the riverbed in some areas, some obstacles that were added in the creek to help regulate the flow in ways that would be less potentially floodable.”

The project also aims to protect infrastructure that could potentially be at risk if the creek were to experience extreme flooding again.

“A lot of the city municipal buildings are right along the creek. With another heavy flood, there would be some long-term ramifications around the functionality of our city government,” Brockett said.

Additionally, strategic landscaping and vegetation management efforts are underway to improve visibility and accessibility while reducing the likelihood of accidents along the creek.

As the Boulder Creek Flood Mitigation project continues to unfold, the city hopes to continue its commitment to preserving life and safety while allowing community members to enjoy the creek and its recreational opportunities. This, Brockett explained, can be made possible by keeping community members informed.

“Education and outreach initiatives also form a vital component of the mitigation efforts,” Brockett said. “By fostering a culture of safety and responsibility, organizers hope to empower individuals to make informed decisions and take proactive measures to protect themselves and others.”