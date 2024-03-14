Breaking NewsFeaturedNews

CU to operate on delayed schedule on March 15 due to heavy snow

by Jessi Sachs
The University of Colorado Boulder announced that the campus will be operating on a delayed schedule on Friday, March 15 due to heavy snowfall.

All in-person and remote synchronous classes beginning before 10 a.m. will be canceled. Classes beginning at or after 10 a.m. will not be affected and dining and residence halls will not be affected.

The announcement comes after the university canceled all classes on March 14 due to Colorado’s biggest snowstorm since 2021.

The university’s alerts website has stated that students and faculty should continue monitoring the site for potential future updates regarding the campus.

