CU Boulder extends new student enrollment deadline due to FAFSA delays

The University of Colorado Boulder postponed its deposit confirmation deadline for incoming first-year students until June 1.

This follows the U.S. Department of Education’s January announcement that schools would not receive Free Application for Federal Student Aid data until mid-March due to issues with the rollout of a new FAFSA application form. Difficulties with the updated form meant that students across the country were unable to access FAFSA applications until the beginning of 2024. Other mishaps included a failure on the part of the department to account for inflation.

“By extending the confirmation deadline, we intend to provide ample time for all students—especially those from Colorado and who are first-generation or have financial need—to gather and assess all information needed to make important decisions about their future education,” said Amy Hutton, CU Boulder’s associate vice chancellor for enrollment management, in a statement.

The university also extended the priority housing deadline to June 5, but maintained the dates for new student orientation and first-year class registration barring any further delays. The extensions are temporary and the university expects to return the deposit confirmation deadline to May 1 in 2025.

Current students are told to “sit tight” according to the university’s statement. The campus will begin processing FAFSA data as it arrives and then will begin to send out financial aid offers.

If further delays occur, CU Boulder’s Division of Enrollment Management can reassess the deadline extension.

“It is critical for students and their families to know that CU Boulder remains committed to supporting them through the financial aid process,” Hutton said.

