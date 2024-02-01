Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak announced as 2024 commencement speaker

The University of Colorado Boulder announced Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, as the commencement speaker for the 2024 graduation ceremony, in a statement on Thursday.

Chancellor Philip DiStefano wrote, “Steve Wozniak is an icon in the computing industry whose life has been marked by innovation, leadership and generosity—values that CU Boulder seeks to instill in our graduates.”

Wozniak designed some of Apple’s first computers and was awarded a National Medal of Technology along with Steve Jobs in 1985. His engineering of the microcomputer jumpstarted the founding of the Apple company and the subsequent rise of personal computers. He was inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame in 2000 and, in 2013, gave a commencement speech for the University of California, Berkley, his alma mater.

Wozniak briefly studied at CU and said, in a statement, “My time at CU was the greatest of my life, with independence and great intellectual and physical energies. I have spoken so highly of CU ever since that two of my children actually went here.”

The commencement ceremony will take place at Folsom Field at 8:30 a.m. on May 9.

“After searching for a guest who embodies our university values and aligns with the resilience and passion of the Class of 2024, Senior Class Council is proud and honored to welcome Steve Wozniak as this year’s commencement speaker. We look forward to his words of wisdom,” said Senior Class Council President Jacob Baca in a statement.

