Students at the University of Colorado Boulder received a safety alert regarding two incidents of indecent exposure at the Norlin Library on Nov. 8

“CU Boulder Police (CUPD) has become aware of two reports of indecent exposure that occurred on October 31 and November 7 at Norlin Library,” read the alert. “The male suspect was reported to have walked up to individuals in the library while appearing to read a book before exposing himself.”

The lack of information surrounding the incidents and the delay between the alert and the Oct. 31 incident had many students concerned about the efficiency of CU Boulder’s alert systems if incidents are not promptly reported to the student body.

“I think that that was really irresponsible of them [the university],” said Georgia Wimmer, a freshman at CU Boulder. “That’s probably why it happened a second time because they didn’t tell anyone, and no one was warned about it, so it wasn’t talked about, and then that’s why it was so easy for it to happen again.”

According to CUPD’s daily crime logs and Steve Hurlbert, a spokesperson for the university, the incident was not reported to police until after the second offense. As of Monday, police have not released further information as to why the first incident went unreported for a week.

“Each instance is unique, and we make a point of alerting the campus community when we get that information,” Hurlbert said. “In this particular case, when we did receive the word that there had been an additional incident with this, we recognized that there was a pattern, and we sent out a safety alert almost immediately.”

Hurlbert also said CUPD has increased security at Norlin Library since the incidents occurred.

“We have CUPD involved as well as detectives involved, and we’re making sure that everyone stays safe,” said Norlin Library security guard Heather Goudy.

The heightened security measures include increasing patrolling of the stacks from every hour to every half hour, as well as having security guards patrolling the library in pairs, according to Goudy.

However, some students claim these actions do not fully resolve safety issues on campus.

“Theoretically, I feel safer, but at the same time, there’s nothing stopping that from happening by the engineering center,” said Abigail Rugg, a freshman at CU Boulder. “There should be more safety implemented throughout the whole campus instead of just one area to actually prevent a problem.”

Police have not identified a suspect as of Thursday. While the offender was described as having appeared to read a book before exposing themself, the university could only confirm this method was used in the second incident on Nov. 7.

“There does not appear to be any threat to the safety and well-being of students at this time,” Hurlbert wrote in a comment to the CU Independent. As of Monday, police have not reported identifiable characteristics of the offender, and there have been no reported repeat offenses.

Police asked for anyone with information to call the CU Boulder Police non-emergency number at 303-492-6666 and reference case numbers 2023-2279 and 2023-2280.

Shortly after the CU Safety Alert, community members took to the anonymous social media app Yik Yak to find out more about the incidents.

“The fact that it’s happened on MULTIPLE occasions and he still hasn’t been arrested is fucking ridiculous,” one poster wrote on Nov. 8.

“Can’t even go to the library now smh,” wrote another.

Security measures and alerts spread to other areas on campus. Staff at Gemmill Library in the mathematics building were reminded to carry their radios when walking throughout the library.

“Security also recommends that you leave the stacks if you feel you’re likely to be exposed and call 911 (requesting a transfer to CUPD) to immediately get someone to Gemmill if an exposure takes place,” wrote the email.

While Hurlbert said police cannot release more information beyond the safety alert due to the investigation’s open status, he said any new information would be posted on the alerts website.

