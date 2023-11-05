Colorado’s coordinated election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. This year’s election doesn’t have any national issues on the ballot, but several state and local measures that will impact students and the broader Boulder community are up for a vote this year.

If you haven’t voted yet, here’s what you need to know about casting a ballot in Boulder County ahead of election day.

Registering to vote

If you’re 18 years old and a U.S. citizen, you’re probably eligible to vote in the United States. Eligible voters who haven’t registered yet still can, but it may be best to vote in person. Boulder County’s m ail-in ballots were sent out starting Oct. 16, and newly registered voters won’t get those ballots in time.

Colorado residents can register to vote on the secretary of state’s website online up to Election Day. You’ll need to have a valid Social Security number, Colorado driver’s license or Colorado ID to register online. CU Boulder students looking to register to vote can also bring their BuffOne card to the University Memorial Center’s vote center.

If you’re a student coming from out of state and want to get registered to vote in Colorado, you still can by using a Social Security number.

Voting in person and dropping off a ballot

Colorado residents have a couple of options for casting their votes: mailing, dropping off or casting a ballot at a voting center.

Many residents take advantage of mailing in the ballot sent to their residential address but doing so this close to election day could result in it not being counted. The Boulder County Elections Division recommends mailing your 2023 Coordinated Election ballot by Monday, Oct. 30.

If you missed the recommended deadline for mailing your ballot, leaving it at a drop-off is another option. There are several 24-hour ballot drop-offs in Boulder, with two on campus.

Campus ballot drop-offs are by the University Memorial Center on CU Boulder’s main campus, facing Broadway Street, and by the Darley Towers in Williams Village, facing 30th Street.

The Boulder County Clerk’s Office has a full list of ballot drop-offs across the county available online.

Finally, residents who wish to vote in person can do so at a vote center with a valid form of ID, such as a passport, driver’s license or state ID. Boulder County Clerk Molly Fitzpatrick told the CU Independent last year that a BuffOne card can act as a valid form of Voter ID.

The Boulder County Clerk’s Office and the University Memorial Center will both open as vote centers on Oct. 30. They’ll be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, with hours varying in the days before.

Residents of other counties outside Boulder can also return their ballots at a Boulder County drop box or vote center to have their votes counted. Mail ballot processing continues for a full week after election day, according to a representative from the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

What’s on the ballot?

Since this year is an off-year election, there are no national issues up for a vote. Instead, Boulder voters will see several state, county and local issues on their ballots, as well as several city council, school board and mayoral candidates. Turnout in these elections has been historically lower than midterm or general elections.

Proposition HH is the most controversial state ballot measure. It proposes reductions in property taxes and tax refunds. The Colorado Sun published a last-minute guide about the proposition here.

For the first time in Boulder history, the city’s mayor will be elected through ranked-choice voting, meaning voters can rank their favored candidates on their ballots. The city and county have more information about this new change online.

Also in Boulder, ballot question 302 would prioritize removing camping equipment — like tents and propane tanks — from areas surrounding schools, sidewalks and multi-use paths. It’s the most controversial ballot issue at the city level, and Boulder Reporting Lab published an explainer about the measure last month.

More information about registering, casting a ballot and the logistics of election day can be found on the Boulder County Clerk’s website.

Contact CU Independent Special Investigations Editor Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.