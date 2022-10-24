An essential guide to voting in Boulder County’s midterm election

Ahead of Election Day, the CU Independent and The Bold recognize the importance of voting: one of the most important rights and responsibilities U.S. citizens have. We hope this guide, prepared by staff from both publications, serves as a helpful resource as you cast your votes this November.

— Henry Larson and Suvu Singh, Editors-in-Chief of the CU Independent and The Bold

By Nov. 8, millions of Americans will have gone to polling centers or sent their ballots in by mail to make their voice heard in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Colorado voters, including University of Colorado Boulder community members, will decide many important issues on a national and local scale this year.

These issues range from the decriminalization of psychedelic mushrooms across the state to increased taxes for climate, wildfire mitigation and transportation services.

This guide will primarily focus on what Boulder County residents need to know to make informed decisions and how to cast their ballots in the best way possible.

Jump to:

How to vote in Boulder County

If you’re 18 years old and a U.S. citizen, you’re probably eligible to vote in the United States. Eligible voters who haven’t registered yet still can, but it may be best to vote in person, as Boulder County’s mail-in ballots have already been sent out and new ballots may take some time to be re-issued.

Colorado residents can register to vote on the secretary of state’s website here up to Election Day. You’ll need to have a valid Social Security number, Colorado driver’s license or Colorado ID to register online.

If you’re a student coming from out of state and want to get registered to vote in the state, you still can by using a Social Security number.

“Students do have the option to register and vote in Boulder since they are living and going to school in Boulder,” said Boulder County Clerk Molly Fitzpatrick. “I’ve heard that many students like voting in Boulder because it’s where they’re going to be for the next couple of years and they want to have their voice heard on local issues that impact them here and now.”

Residents who wish to vote in person can do so at a vote center with a valid form of ID, such as a passport, driver’s license or state ID. According to Fitzpatrick, a BuffOne card can act as a valid form of Voter ID.

After registering, you’ll be able to vote in person until polls close on Nov. 8. Current residents who are registered to vote should have already received their ballots by mail.

“If you vote early, you know that you have voted and that nothing will get in your way of actually casting your ballot on or before Election Day,” Fitzpatrick said. “It also helps to reduce political campaign calls.”

If you’re sent a mail-in ballot, you’ll need to follow the instructions included in the package you receive and sign the back of the return envelope. After that, you can submit your ballot at a 24-hour drop-off or a voting center.

Colorado residents who include their email address on their voter registration will also receive email updates about the status of their ballot once it’s been sent out or received by the county.

Where to vote in Boulder County

Across the county, several 24-hour ballot drop-offs and voting centers exist to return mail-in ballots or cast in-person ones. The centers will also welcome voters to cast their ballots in person starting on Oct. 24 and running through 7 p.m. on Election Day.

CU Boulder has two 24-hour drop-offs: one located south of the University Memorial Center main entrance and the other near Williams Village. More information about these locations can be found on the county clerk’s website.

The Boulder County Clerk’s Office and the University Memorial Center will both open their vote centers on Oct. 24, with several others opening on Nov. 4 and Nov. 7. They’ll be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, with hours varying in the weeks before.

“Vote centers are one-stop shops,” Fitzpatrick said. “If a student has any questions about the voting process they can go there to talk to an election judge, register to vote, make updates to their voter registration, pick up a ballot to-go or vote in person.”

If you’re submitting a mail-in ballot, and not dropping it off, the ballot should be in a mailbox about a week before Nov. 8, as all ballots must be received before vote centers close on Election Day.

The issues

Now, just about two weeks from election day, there’s a wealth to learn about the midterms. This guide breaks up the issues and candidates into four categories: local, county, state and federal. Local issues only impact the City of Boulder, while county issues impact all of Boulder County. Similarly, state issues impact all of Colorado while federal candidates are elected to national positions.

Any candidates running unopposed won’t be covered in this guide and it will stick to covering the most important initiatives on the ballot this year. That means this guide won’t address every race or issue on your ballot, but it should tackle the biggest ones.

Local issues

A total of four big ballot initiatives are on the ballot for city residents to vote on. Two of these initiatives are part of a special election that’s meant to replace two existing taxes on the city’s utilities. The other ballot measures are all part of the general election and are not related to the proposed new taxes.

Two ballot initiatives are not addressed here: 2C, which is related to the proposed creation of a library district that this guide addresses later on and 2D, a clarification of the city’s rules on running for executive positions such as city council or mayor.

Ballot issue 2A: A proposed increase in taxes, called a “climate tax,” to natural gas and electricity purchases

Issue 2A is a proposed ballot measure that would increase the tax on city residents’ gas and electricity purchases to fund climate initiatives that impact housing, flood plans and other development in the City of Boulder. It replaces two existing taxes in favor of a single higher tax. The current taxes will expire in March of 2023 and December 2025.

It’s worth noting this plan would tax businesses far more than the average resident. Most Boulderites would pay about $6.70 on their monthly bills, according to reporting by Boulder Beat, while businesses would pay an additional $195.

The tax is expected to take in about $6.5 million for these initiatives within the first fiscal year of its implementation. In the measure passed by city council approving these measures, officials said this tax would pay for the “costs of projects…that support the city’s clean energy goals” as well as the costs of programs and services that are part of the city’s partnership with Xcel energy.

Voting ‘yes’ on 2A is a vote for the climate tax and for replacing the two current taxes set to expire.

Ballot issue 2B: A proposal that the city borrows about $53 million against future climate tax returns to fund climate initiatives

Issue 2B would give the city permission to borrow about $52.9 million if the climate tax passes and would allow dollars collected by the climate tax in the future to pay that debt. This would allow the city to borrow money against the proposed tax, giving them the chance to fund their climate initiatives earlier.

A vote ‘yes’ on 2B is a vote for the increase in the city’s debt and to allow Boulder to borrow the money.

Ballot measure 2E: Changing city council elections from off-year elections to general-election years

This ballot measure would move city council elections to general election years, such as years with a midterm or presidential election, as opposed to off-year elections when there aren’t any state or national seats up for grabs. 2021 was an off-year election, while 2020 was a general election.

More people vote in general elections than in off-year elections, even in Boulder. During the 2020 election, county election officials counted about 208,000 ballots. Officials only counted 109,000 ballots in 2021 as there was not a state general election.

Proponents of this measure think it will increase voter turnout at these important municipal-level elections. People for Voter Turnout, the main community group supporting the measure, say more turnout means more voices on local issues and better voter representation across the city.

Save Local Elections, the principal group advocating against the measure, says it would increase polarization and partisanship in local elections and bury these races underneath national and state seats that attract more attention.

A ‘yes’ vote on 2F is a vote for switching the city council election to general election years and a vote against keeping it as an off-year election.

Ballot measure 2F: Repealing the CU South annexation

The CU South annexation is already the biggest, and most expensive, issue of the 2022 municipal election. CU South is a 300-acre property in South Boulder that’s been owned by the university since 1996. The university wants to develop this property, which is currently used by many Boulder residents as open space, to build new housing, athletic facilities and more university infrastructure.

In 2021, the city annexed this land, which cleared the way for development that had stalled over the years. The city and university have worked together for years to develop a plan they say is mutually beneficial. As a part of their annexation plan, about 100 acres will be used to build university buildings, 100 acres will continue to be used as open space and the rest will be devoted to flood protection.

Boulder voters collected enough petition signatures to put this annexation on the ballot this year, resulting in a lot of controversy over its implementation.

Proponents of the measure think this deal would provide much-needed housing for university students and staff members, while also protecting about 2,000 residents from flooding. No Means No More Delay, the community group leading this push, says the annexation will provide healthy open space for the area and would write off two decades of work to come to this agreement.

Repeal CU South is the primary group that opposes the measure. They say the annexation doesn’t do enough to ensure better flood protection for residents and this deal has been rushed by city officials, giving too much bargaining power to the university.

Opponents want a 500-year flood protection plan, as opposed to the current 100-year protection plan included in the deal. Having negotiators start a new deal, opponents say, will better protect residents and the ecology diversity of the area, while allowing the city to cut a better deal with CU Boulder.

A ‘yes’ vote on 2F is a vote against the annexation of CU South and passage of this measure would overturn the agreement.

County issues

At the county level, there’s one seat that isn’t unopposed in this election. It’s in the race for county commissioner, but most likely won’t be hotly contested. There are three county ballot issues this year and they’re all tax-related. The changes to Boulder County’s tax policies are related to emergency services and transportation funding.

Ballot measure 1A: A new sales tax to provide dedicated funding for wildfire prevention

This measure is part of a response to the increase in fires that swept across the county over the past year. It would create a new sales and use tax, impacting purchases of goods and services countywide, of 0.1% that would go towards funding wildfire mitigation efforts. This money would go towards preventive efforts, such as forest and grassland management and preparing rural county residents to protect their homes from wildland fires.

A 0.1% sales and use tax would be an increase of about one penny for every $10 spent. The program is expected to bring in $11 million in its first fiscal year if implemented.

A ‘yes’ vote on 1A is a vote for the new sales and use tax.

Ballot measure 1B: Another sales tax for emergency and wildland firefighting services

Measure 1B is another 0.1% sales and use tax, with this one declining to 0.05% after five years. This money would go towards equipment, facilities and operational costs for search and rescue teams, capital expenses and staffing for wildland firefighters and ambulance services in unincorporated parts of the county.

A 0.1% sales and use tax would be an increase of about one penny for every $10 spent. The reduction to 0.05% would mean one penny for every $20 spent. The program is expected to bring in $11 million in its first fiscal year if implemented.

A ‘yes’ vote on 1B is a vote for this new sales and use tax.

Ballot measure 1C: Extending a preexisting sales tax to continue funding transportation costs

This measure would extend a preexisting 0.1% sales and use tax that was initially passed in 2001 so that it wouldn’t expire in 2024. The money from this tax is primarily dedicated to transportation costs and funding alternative transportation programs. According to the county, these funds will continue to be spent on improvements to roads, trails and other mobility pathways.

The current sales tax would stay the same if this measure is passed.

A ‘yes’ vote on 1C is a vote for extending the preexisting sales tax.

Ballot measure 6C: Increase property taxes to fund the creation of a new library district

This ballot initiative would create a new special district, such as a school district or fire protection district, that would take charge of the City of Boulder’s libraries. This district, run by a board of trustees, would have the ability to tax the people residing in this district and make decisions on how to operate the five current Boulder libraries.

While not technically a county ballot measure because of this proposed new designation (it will appear on the “Special Districts” section of a ballot), it only impacts City of Boulder residents and some living in unincorporated Boulder County.

The measure would also raise property taxes for people living within the proposed district. An estimate of the tax increase is available on the city’s website. The measure would add about $210 in property taxes for a $1 million home inside city limits. That number would quadruple for commercial property.

Proponents of this measure, including the community group Boulder Library Champions, say Boulder’s libraries have been underfunded for some time and will continue to fall short of their projected budgetary needs without the new district. The group says a library district would be the best way to make sure the libraries have adequate funding.

Opponents of the measure, including the Keep Our Libraries group, say the property taxes are too severe for residents and businesses still struggling with the fallout of the pandemic. They also don’t want facilities primarily used by city residents to be run by an outside body.

A ‘yes’ vote on 6C would be a vote for the library district and the increased property tax. Local ballot measure 2C would only go into effect if 6C is passed.

District 3 county commissioner

Ashley Stolzmann is the clear frontrunner in the race for Boulder County’s District 3 commissioner seat. Commissioners act as both executive and legislative branches of the government, overseeing most departments and setting the budget for the county.

Ashley Stolzmann is a Democrat and the City of Louisville’s current mayor. She won a highly contested race against her opponent in the county primaries earlier this summer, but she isn’t facing a Republican opponent. Stolzmann promoted her leadership during the Marshall Fire, which burned hundreds of homes and displaced thousands. She also promises to deliver action on climate change and affordable housing.

Running against Stolzmann is Bo Shaffer, the Libertarian Party county chair and a gubernatorial appointee to the Colorado Water Conservation Board. Shaffer joined the race for commissioner in July and said he wants to diversify the political voices present at the top of county government.

State issues

At the state level, ballot measures have substantial implications across a variety of issues. Voters will decide whether they should decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms, fund free school lunches for public schools across the state and whether money should be set aside in the state budget to fund affordable housing, among other issues. A 55% supermajority vote is required for each amendment to pass.

Amendment D: Assigning judges to the new 23rd Judicial District

This amendment to the Colorado Constitution would direct the Governor to assign judges from the 18th Judicial District to the new 24th Judicial District by Nov. 20, 2024, and require these judges to establish residency in the new district by Jan. 7, 2025.

In 2020, the Colorado State legislature passed House Bill 1026, which removed Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln Counties from the 18th Judicial District to create a new district for these three counties. The amendment would move seven district court judges to the new district and would allow an exception to the current process of selecting judges.

Proponents of the measure argue that it best serves the interests of the communities living in this county and that it is the simplest solution to keep continuity within the district court system. Opponents argue the amendment should not be a one-off and instead should create a general process for future possibilities of new districts being created.

A ‘yes’ vote supports a vote for allowing the governor to assign these judges to the new district.

Amendment E: Homestead tax exemption for widows/widowers of veterans & armed forces members

Veterans in Colorado that are deemed 100% permanently disabled are qualified for a property tax exemption that exempts 50% of the first $200,000 of a property’s actual value from property taxes. Adding Amendment E to the Colorado Constitution would allow for the exemption to be extended to surviving spouses that also received survivors’ dependency and indemnity compensation from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Should the measure pass, the state will reimburse local governments that will lose out on property taxes revenue. The Legislative Council Staff estimated that the amendment would increase the state expenditure by approximately $525,000 per year starting in the fiscal 2023-24 year and would benefit 883 surviving spouses.

A ‘yes’ vote supports extending the property tax exemption to surviving spouses of disabled veterans.

Amendment F: Charitable gaming measure

This amendment would lower the number of years an organization must have existed before it can attain a charitable gaming license. Charitable gaming includes bingo, pull-tab games and raffles that are operated by charitable organizations. Currently, an organization must have existed for five years to attain the license.

With this amendment, that requirement would be lowered to three years until January 1, 2025. After that, the state legislature is allowed to review. The amendment would also repeal the ban on paying managers and operators of charitable gaming and limit compensation amounts to Colorado’s minimum wage until July 1, 2024, when the provision limiting the compensation will be automatically removed.

The measure would be expected to increase state revenue by $18,000 in the 2022-23 fiscal year and up to $22,000 in the 2023-24 fiscal year. Approval of the measure would increase state expenditures by $293,995 in the 2022-23 fiscal year and $420,109 in the 2023-34 fiscal year.

A ‘yes’ vote supports repealing the ban on paying managers and operators of charitable gaming activities, allowing the legislature to determine how long an organization must exist before obtaining a charitable gaming license after January 1, 2025, and reducing the length of time an organization must exist before obtaining a charitable gaming license from 5 years to 3 years.

Proposition FF: Tax reductions and funding school lunches

This proposition would create and fund the Healthy School Meals for All Program under the state’s Department of Education and provide free school meals to all students attending public schools across the state. The measure would also provide schools with local food purchasing grants and increase wages for employees that prepare and serve the food.

To fund this initiative, income tax deductions would be decreased for people earning $300,000 or more from $30,000 for single filers to $12,000 and from $60,000 to $16,000 for joint filers. These changes are estimated to increase the state revenue by $100.7 million per year. The measure is supported by various organizations, including the American Heart Association and the NAACP Colorado Montana Wyoming State-Area Conference.

The measure will not affect taxpayers earning less than $300,000.

A ‘yes’ vote supports creating and funding the Healthy School Meals for All Program to provide free meals to students and provide schools with local food purchasing grants and school food-related funding.

Proposition GG: Including tax effects in ballot language

Proposition GG would require ballot titles and summaries of fiscal impacts for initiatives that seek to increase or decrease individual tax rates by including a table showing potential tax changes for people depending on their income. The changes would be expressed with a plus sign if taxes owed would increase or a negative sign if taxes would be decreased.

Currently, ballot titles in Colorado do not include these tables, but measures that could increase taxes under TABOR are required to be printed in capital letters saying, “SHALL (DISTRICT) TAXES BE INCREASED (first full fiscal year dollar increase) ANNUALLY.”

The table would have four columns: Income categories, which would be shown in eight different federal adjusted gross income categories; Current Average Income Tax Owed, showing the average income tax owed in each category; Proposed Average Income Tax Owed; and Proposed Change in Average Income Taxed Owed, showing the difference between the average income tax that would be owed whether if the specified initiative was approved or rejected.

A ‘yes’ vote supports adding these new columns to tax initiatives.

Proposition 121: Corporate and individual tax cuts

Under this proposition, Colorado’s individual and corporate income tax would be reduced from 4.55% to 4.4% starting on or after Jan. 1, 2022. This would lower state tax revenue by $412.6 million in the 2023-23 fiscal year. Due to Colorado having a flare income tax rate, higher earners will save more money if Proposition 121 passes.

Proponents of the measure argue it would allow Coloradans to keep more of their money as rising inflation continues to affect consumer costs. Critics of the measure argue that it would affect the state government’s ability to fund state programs and services and would benefit the wealthy more than lower-income Coloradans.

A ‘yes’ vote supports decreasing the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40% on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

Proposition 122: Decriminalization and regulation of psychedelics

Proposition 122 would make psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado and allow licensed centers to administer them under supervision through the Regulated Natural Medicine Access Program created by the proposition.

This measure would decriminalize the use and possession of five hallucinogens/entheogenic plants and fungi for people over the age of 21: dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. Anyone who completed a sentence following a conviction related to those psychedelics would be able to file a petition asking a court to seal the record for conviction.

Arguments for the proposition come from those that have used psychedelics to treat mental health diagnoses, like depression, in place of traditionally prescribed antidepressants. Opponents of the measure stem from parent groups seeking to keep the drugs out of reach of children to certain psychedelic groups not wanting government oversight from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

This proposition is one of the most progressive in the nation and a first at the state level for Colorado. The City of Denver decriminalized hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2019.

A ‘yes’ vote supports defining the five listed psychedelic plants and fungi listed above as natural medicine for persons 21+, decriminalizing the personal use, possession, growth and transport of said psychedelic plants and fungi. It also supports creating the Regulated Natural Medicine Access Program for licensed healing centers to administer natural medicine services via the above psychedelic plants and fungi.

Proposition 123: Providing funding for affordable housing

This measure would allocate nearly $300 million each year in existing tax revenue to help local governments across the state and nonprofits work on building affordable housing.

This includes providing grants to local governments and loans to nonprofit organizations to acquire and maintain land for the development of affordable housing, creating a program to provide rental assistance, housing vouchers and other case management for people experiencing homelessness, amongst other initiatives.

If this proposition passes it won’t raise taxes, but it would take up a large portion of the state budget and reduce TABOR refunds, depending on the year.

Proponents of the measure argue that with housing prices rising across Colorado making it harder for people to buy homes, this provides a creative solution to fix the problem without raising taxes. Critics argue that it wouldn’t address underlying issues causing higher housing costs and that it could damage the housing market even further.

A ‘yes’ vote on Proposition 123 would create the State Affordable Housing Fund and dedicate 0.1% of state income tax revenue to funding housing programs.

Proposition 124: Increase individual’s retail liquor store licenses

This measure would incrementally increase the amount of retail liquor store licenses a person can own or hold a share in. Currently, retail liquor store licenses can open a maximum of three liquor stores in the state, with 1,592 licensed stores in Colorado. The proposition would increase the amount to eight licenses by Dec. 31, 2026, and an unlimited number on or after Jan. 1, 2037.

Those in favor of the measure say it would solve the current outdated system and would allow grocers to sell wines and spirits in addition to the beer they currently sell. Those against it argue that it would drive local liquor retailers out of business by allowing national chains to expand across the state.

A ‘yes’ vote supports incrementally increasing the number of retail liquor store licenses an individual may own or hold a share in as follows: up to eight licenses by Dec. 31, 2026, and an unlimited number starting 2037.

Proposition 125: wine sales in grocery stores

This measure would create a new ‘fermented malt beverage and wine’ retailer license, allowing grocery stores and other businesses that are already licensed to sell beer to sell wine as well. In addition, retailers with this new license would be allowed to offer tastings of products if allowed by a local licensing authority.

The proposition would take effect on March 1, 2023, should it pass. Self-checkout would not be allowed and the license cannot be issued to a location within 500 feet of a retail liquor store.

Those in favor argue that it’s a matter of convenience for consumers, allowing them to buy beer and wine at groceries stores closest to them. Those against argue that, similar to Proposition 124, small liquor stores would lose business.

A ‘yes’ vote supports creating a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license to allow grocery stores, convenience stores, and other businesses that are licensed to sell beer to also sell wine for off-site consumption.

Proposition 126: Alcohol delivery services

This measure would allow alcohol retailers and liquor-licensed businesses, such as liquor stores, bars and restaurants to offer third-party delivery services for alcohol delivery starting on March 1, 2023. In 2020, Colorado allowed takeout and delivery of alcohol by bars and restaurants with a law that will automatically be repealed on July 1, 2025. This position seeks to keep that system in place permanently.

Currently, retailers are allowed to deliver alcohol using a store-owned vehicle by an employee who is at least 21 years old. Alcohol delivery has been legal for liquor stores in Colorado since 1994, by wineries since 1997 and by grocery stores since 2019.

Third-party services would be required to get a delivery permit, as well as submit proof of liability insurance and have drivers complete a certification program. The measure would cost the state $120,000 a year, but would likely be paid for by delivery permit fees, according to the Department of Revenue.

Similar to other alcohol-related initiatives, convenience is front and center in the arguments by proponents who state it would benefit small liquor stores that may not have the staff to offer delivery. Opponents are concerned there are not enough safeguards and that minors would have easier access to obtain alcohol.

A ‘yes’ vote supports allowing retail establishments licensed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption to offer a delivery service or provide a third-party alcohol delivery service and permanently allowing bars and restaurants to offer alcohol takeout and delivery.

State candidates

Across Colorado, there are dozens of competitive races for executive and legislative positions in the state. This guide touches on the big ones, including the Board of Regents election. Even though Boulder County residents won’t be voting for a regent candidate this year, these races will determine the political makeup of the university system’s chief administrative body.

Board of Regents elections

The Board of Regents is tasked with the supervision of the University of Colorado system and allocates the funding given to the school. The University of Colorado is one of the few universities where its Board of Regent members are democratically elected. The board’s main responsibilities include hiring the CU system president, finalizing sports coaches’ contracts, overseeing the system’s taxpayer-funded budget and setting tuition prices for each campus.

This year, four of the board’s eight districts will be holding elections to determine who will fill these seats. This is the first year the board has had eight seats, as the 2020 census added another district to the state’s past seven. Democrats are looking to hold their majority on the board, the first time they’ve held control since the 1980s.

Boulder County’s regent, Callie Rennison, isn’t up for reelection this year. Her seat, Congressional District 2, won’t be in the running until 2027.

Colorado State Senate

As of October, 21 Colorado State Senators are Democrats and 14 belong to the Republican party. For the 2022 race, 17 seats are up for election, making this chamber one of Colorado’s biggest battlegrounds. For the Republican party to gain control, they must take at least four of these seats and Democrats must lose fewer than 3 to remain in control. If Republicans take the Colorado State Senate, it would shatter the Democrat’s hold on all three branches of state power.

With eight incumbents either retiring this year or leaving due to a term limit, many seats are subject to flipping. Districts that maintain less than a 55% partisan lean are considered battleground districts. Colorado has seven such districts, making plenty of room for a chamber switch to the right.

Boulder County isn’t voting on a state senator this year. Stephen Fenberg, the current senator for the district that includes Boulder, won’t be back on the ballot until 2024.

Colorado State House of Representatives

Currently, Democrats hold 41 seats in the state House of Reps while Republicans hold 24, according to Ballotpedia. In the November 2022 election, 65 seats will be up for election. Boulder is situated in District 10, where Democrat, Junie Joseph, will run against Republican Candidate, William DeOreo. The prior representative, Edie Hooton, will not appear on the ballot.

Joseph’s policy positions range from reproductive justice and tackling air pollution to a focus on K-12 education and properly addressing mental health. Before her time in office, Joseph served as an intern for the Obama administration and worked for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva.

DeOrio’s positions range from endorsing an anti-pornography act and sheriff protection to an electric vehicle road tax and a state lawsuit on federal spending. DeOrio has experience serving on two citizen advisory boards and also has spent the last decades primarily working on water and energy issues as a surveyor and an engineer.

According to a report completed by Colorado College, Joseph is projected to win by a considerable margin. Projections in other districts show that Democrats will likely maintain their House majority.

Colorado Governor

Incumbent Jared Polis is seeking re-election in November, facing off against University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl for his second term as governor.

Ganahl, the founder of pet care franchise Camp Bow Wow, won the Colorado Republican Gubernatorial primary with 53.3% of the total ballots cast. She faces an uphill battle in her quest to unseat Governor Polis, who won the Democratic Party’s nomination with no opposition. Most political pollsters are categorizing the race as a solidly or likely Democratic victory.

Polis benefits from being a popular incumbent, taking steps to ensure his continued popularism among Coloradoans by signing in the Reproductive Health Equity Act in April 2022 and codifying protections for abortion access statewide, a position that Ganahl opposes. Ganahl has centered her campaign around undoing the progress of Polis’s administration, citing a large increase in the size of government and failure to address the flow of fentanyl into Colorado as problems fostered by Polis’ policies and inaction.

Polis has remained steadfast in promoting his stances on the environment, affordability and safety. He’s leaned heavily into the lengthy legislative resume he has been able to accomplish over his term.

Colorado Attorney General

Democratic incumbent Phil Weiser is seeking reelection against John Kellner, the Republican nominee. Weiser is focused on fighting for accessible healthcare, equal rights issues and creating awareness of corrupt businesses, according to his campaign website. Weiser served as Dean of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Law School before being elected Colorado General Attorney in 2018.

Before running for Attorney General, Kellner served in the U.S. Marines as a prosecutor and lawyer. His main platforms include public safety, police enforcement and crime reduction. The race is predicted to be close, with Weiser dominating the Denver Metro area and Kellner leading with the southern half of the state, according to a poll by the Tarrance Group.

Colorado Secretary of State

Incumbent Jena Griswold has served as Colorado’s secretary of state since January 2019. Griswold, a Democrat, is seeking re-election against Republican Pam Anderson, former Jefferson County Clerk.

The secretary of state’s office is responsible for maintaining the operations and security of Colorado’s elections, providing accessible public records and providing state administrative services.

Griswold is running on several different platforms like improved voter access, voting safety and voting rights. The rest of her platforms alongside a more detailed description of each can be found on her campaign website.

Some of Anderson’s platforms include full funding for elections for the counties, expanding and improving operational assessments and audits and creating a professional code of conduct for the secretary of state. Her platform and website can be found here.

Colorado Treasurer

Republican candidate Lang Sias is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Dave Young for the position of Colorado Treasurer. On his campaign website, Young has three priorities listed: protecting taxpayer dollars, protecting Colorado’s economy and protecting the PERA retirement fund. Lang’s main three priorities listed on his campaign website include protecting taxpayers, supporting small businesses and educating children.

National candidates

At the national level, Boulder voters have two races to watch. The U.S. House of Representatives has all its legislators run for reelection every two years. Joe Neguse is the incumbent for Boulder’s 2nd Congressional District and is the projected frontrunner. The U.S. Senate race is projected to be much closer and much more expensive.

U.S. House of Representatives

The seats of all 435 representatives will be up for election after serving their two-year-long terms. Representatives introduce bills and resolutions, propose amendments and serve on committees, among other duties. Colorado will be electing eight candidates to serve in the U.S. House, one for each district. The 2nd District race, in which Boulder resides, will feature incumbent Democrat Joe Neguse and candidate Marshall Dawson.

Neugese promotes a platform based on protecting public lands, climate action, affordable healthcare, economic equity and civil rights. He supports reforms such as raising the minimum wage to $15, paid leave and affordable child care for workers, protecting immigrants who are a part of the DACA program, support for rural education, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Dawson’s platform, in contrast, focuses on school safety, curbing America’s fentanyl epidemic, restoring parental power in children’s education, giving Americans more opportunity to re-debate policy, lowering inflation and reigning in congressional spending. He hopes to achieve these aims through the following policies: funding school safety programs, increasing resources for border agents combating drug trafficking and reducing congressional spending. To quickly find out who is running for the House of Representatives and additional information, go to www.house.gov and search for your zip code.

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Micheal Bennet is seeking re-election for his third term in the US Senate while his GOP challenger, Joe O’Dea is seeking his first. According to Ballotpedia, O’Dea, CEO of a construction company, won the Republican primary held in June with 55.5% of the vote. Bennet won his Democratic primary by a wide margin.

O’Dea’s main platform includes supporting more working Americans, reducing inflation and the national debt and giving more resources to the police and military. He holds a moderate position on controversial issues like abortion and has stated he will not support a federal ban early in pregnancy.

A former superintendent of Denver Public Schools, Bennet has held the seat since 2009 and has worked on expanding the Child Tax Credit through his introduction of the American Family Act in 2017. The bill later inspired the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Biden in March 2021. Bennet’s main platforms include clean energy and conservation, agriculture, healthcare and veterans’ rights.

Micheal Bennet leads Joe O’Dea with a considerable lead with a projected margin of victory of seven percentage points in some polls.

Editor’s note: The Bold’s Editor-in-Chief, Suvu Singh, is a current intern with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s re-election campaign. Singh has refrained from writing or editing coverage of the state attorney general election.

Lucy Adlen, Cooper Baldwin, Emme Clymer, Katie McDonald, Camryn Montgomery, Ivonne Olivas, Natalie Ortega and Sophia Khan contributed to this story.

Contact CU Independent Editor-in-Chief Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.

Contact CU Independent Managing Editor William Oster at william.oster@colorado.edu.

Contact CU Independent Managing Editor Izzy Fincher at isabella.fincher@colorado.edu.