From personal struggle to campus success: the story behind Chris Magee’s ‘Hug Your Friendz’

Editor’s Note: if you or someone you know is dealing with depression or anxiety, you can reach out to Counseling and Psychiatric Services (CAPS) offered by CU Boulder. They can be reached by phone at 303-492-2277.

After mourning the loss of two friends by suicide and seeing how mental health can impact a community, University of Colorado Boulder sophomore Chris Magee felt he was stuck at a crossroads deciding what to do with his life. He knew he wanted to find a way to battle mental health troubles and remind people that life is too short not to cherish every moment with their loved ones, but he was unsure of how to pursue this goal.

It was only later, after overcoming his own struggles, that Magee was able to follow his entrepreneurial dreams and create his company, Hug Your Friendz, alongside fellow CU Boulder student William Packard.

The apparel brand “aims to spread positivity, friendship and a sense of connection,” according to the company’s mission statement.

After watching his community turn to hugs as a means of comfort in a time of collective grief, Magee envisioned a world where hugs weren’t just reactive gestures but proactive tools for preventing emotional distress. With this idea in mind, Hug Your Friendz was born, with a mission to support mental health by promoting friendship and connection through stylish apparel.

“I want people, when they wear [the company’s] logo, to think about the kind of person they want to be,” Magee said. “The goal is that, hopefully, a simple logo can do that.”

Magee grew up in Park City, Utah. While attending a small, close-knit high school, he was a nationally-ranked snowboarder.

His pre-college life consisted primarily of snowboarding, lacrosse and his close circle of friends. Moving to college presented a challenging transition for Magee as it represented leaving behind the identity he had built in high school. He struggled without a meaningful purpose, finding life shallow and unfulfilling.

“When you don’t have a clear identity it’s easy to be lost in life. I believe being lost can be the number one catalyst for finding yourself in those dark places you can’t pull yourself out of,” Magee said.

Magee says that what helped him leave this dark place was a proactive approach, working to rebuild and redefine his identity. He selected five core values he was determined to live by and knew would help him become his best self.

“I believe to figure out who you are, you need to decide who you want to be,” Magee said.

Through these realizations, Magee found a sense of clarity and forged ahead with a singular goal: to help others live a more meaningful and positive life.

“I knew I wanted to be positive, creative, confident and never give up. I decided my purpose would be to bring people together in a positive and memorable way. I realized that if I can use those qualities to make this goal happen, that’s all that really matters,” Magee said.

Driven by his desire to enact tangible change, Magee decided to begin donating a portion of the Hug Your Friendz proceeds to various mental health initiatives and suicide prevention efforts.

In the months since, the company partnered with the Movember Foundation, which raises awareness for men’s health issues, and donated a portion of company proceeds to raise money for men’s mental health resources.

“Contribution to the Movember Foundation was the first time that, fiscally, we were able to have an impact,” Magee said. “It poured gasoline on the fire knowing that Hug Your Friendz was actually capable of making a difference.”

CU Boulder student Madison Bilbe said she has felt a positive change on CU Boulder’s campus by seeing people dressed in the brand.

“It’s just nice to see on campus, knowing that people around you care for one another’s wellbeing,” Bilbe said.

Hug Your Friendz has also gained influence outside of Colorado, spreading its message of compassion and support across an expanding network of schools and communities. In an Instagram post, the brand shared that it has shipped orders to both U.S. coasts.

“I love wearing Hug Your Friendz because I feel like I’m making a positive impact,” said Aidan Shea, a student at the University of Arizona. “When people ask me about [the brand] it opens a door to a conversation that most people wouldn’t have otherwise, which creates a culture of warmth, connection and emotional support in my community.”