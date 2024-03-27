Hank Green discusses his personal life and career at CU Boulder

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Distinguished Speakers Board hosted author, content creator and entrepreneur Hank Green for an evening lecture on Tuesday, March 19.

Green drew in hundreds of students and community members from the Boulder area to discuss his life and achievements guided by questions from student moderators, Cooper Baldwin and Isobel Feiges, and audience members.

Alongside his brother, author John Green, they co-founder of the popular YouTube channel, Vlogbrothers, in 2007. Hank Green has gained a large and dedicated following. The channel, known for its witty banter, insightful discussions and commentary on diverse topics, has nearly 4 million followers.

“That two-way experience where you’re not making something for an audience, you’re making something with an audience, felt really important,” said Green of the advent of YouTube and its audience interaction component. “I did not understand how big it was, but it felt important and like it would be really amazing to be among the first people making that kind of content.”

In 2012, Green co-founded Complexly, a production company responsible for creating educational YouTube channels such as Crash Course and SciShow. These channels cover a wide range of subjects, from history and science to literature and philosophy, intending to make educational content accessible and engaging for audiences of all ages.

In keeping with his brand, Green uses his personal social media platforms to explain scientific discoveries in a digestible and entertaining way.

“[I have] always been enamored by Bill Nye, Carl Sagan, Neil deGrasse Tyson and this whole world of people who talk about science for a living and I could not imagine that could be me,” Green said. “The idea that I could actually be like the guys who got me into science was really remarkable.”

Another way Green has promoted accessible learning resources is through his partnership with Arizona State University and YouTube, called Study Hall. The website is a hub providing resources and information to students pursuing higher education, including transferable credits, access to professors and information on what classes to take.

Green also addressed more personal topics, including his recent diagnosis of Hodgkins Lymphoma, which he is now in remission from. Green also discussed his perspective on burnout, a prominent issue for many college students.

“There is the speed at which you are going and the energy you are using to do it. Burnout is when you have to keep going the same speed that you have been going, but you don’t have the fuel anymore,” said Green. “As humans, it is very important to examine our fuels and what is driving us. You don’t want to only have bad fuels, like comparison… that’s my tip, be very aware of the fuels you are burning.”

Through mindful recognition of the “fuels” he burns in his life, Green has become a prolific entrepreneur with a passion for scientific education.

Chloe Kemp, a sophomore at CU Boulder, attended the event because she has been a lifelong fan of Green. She found that student-focused events like Green’s are important to “get students excited to get out and get out of their bubble of a normal routine.”

