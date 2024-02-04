Opinion: Colorado’s struggle for March Madness amidst injuries and road woes

The Colorado Buffaloes basketball team came into the 2024 season with sky-high expectations, however, things have not gone according to plan. The Buffs are 15-7 and no. 5 in the Pac-12 conference. On paper, Colorado has one of the more stacked rosters in the country with the likes of three future NBA talents in KJ Simpson, Tristan Da Silva and freshman phenom Cody Williams. But with constant injuries and inconsistencies, the Buffaloes have struggled at times this year and it may cost them a spot in March Madness this season.

In Bleacher Report’s most recent NBA Mock Draft, Williams was projected to go fifth overall, Da Silva no. 19 and Simpson no. 22. To have three first-round caliber future NBA players on a roster and to be struggling in a weak Pac-12 conference is a terrible look for Colorado. Williams has missed nine games due to injuries, Da Silva has missed a few games himself dealing with an ankle injury. That has left a lot of the burden on Simpson to produce and while he has shined, the rest of the team has had difficulty keeping up.

No one wants to point the finger at Tad Boyle directly, but it is hard to put the blame anywhere else. With a loaded roster, the Buffs should be at the top of the Pac-12 standings with Arizona, but they have had real problems winning on the road. At home, the Buffs are 12-0 but on the road, they are an abysmal 1-6. Winning at away stadiums is one of the toughest things to do in college basketball there is no doubt about that but Colorado has to be better on the road. This is a special team that has an extremely high ceiling but at the moment it seems like they are almost wasting a prime year to make a deep run in March.

This Colorado team tends to be very streaky as they get hot and can go on massive winning streaks or can be very cold and struggle as a group. Recently, they are coming off two bad losses to Washington State and Utah. Before that, they won four games in a row and were firing on all cylinders. As of today, the Buffs find themselves on the bubble for a spot in the NCAA March Madness Tournament. Despite some disappointing losses, there remains a glimmer of hope. With just nine regular season games left, Colorado has just four road games and played just one ranked team in this end-of-the-year push.

In the coming week, the Buffs are slated to host Arizona State and the 11-ranked Arizona. Their aspirations hinge on the optimal health and readiness of Williams and Da Silva for these impending matchups.

