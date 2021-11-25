Volleyball heads into season finale at Utah

The Colorado Women’s Volleyball team is headed to Salt Lake City to face No. 17 Utah in their final match of the season. A huge upset, the Buffs swept the Utes at home earlier this year before the loss of leading hitter and graduate student Leah Clayton.

Currently sitting 10th in the Pac-12 ahead of Oregon State and Cal, the Buffs have a 15-13 record, including 6-13 in the conference. With their struggles leading to a tough record, it appears highly unlikely that Colorado has a chance at the postseason.

Over the last week, the Buffs have taken on three Pac-12 opponents at the CU Events Center. With a loss against Stanford last Thursday night, a sweep over Cal on Sunday afternoon and a heartbreaking senior day loss against Washington on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffs have just one match left in the season at Utah.

The 3-1 loss against No. 19 Stanford brought some positives. A highly defensive match, Colorado had eight blocks alongside four aces. Senior setter Jenna Ewert had a double-double with 15 digs and 48 assists. Sophomore outside hitter Maya Tabron had 18 kills on the evening, as redshirt sophomore middle blocker Alexia Kuehl added another 10.

“It was a well-played match,” said head coach Jesse Mahoney. “Stanford’s obviously very good, very physical. I was really proud of the way we played and the way we fought. I think if we hold on to win that first set, it looks like a little bit of a different match.”

Just a few days later, the Buffs fought back with a massive sweep over Cal on Sunday. Ewert added yet another double-double to her resume with 31 assists and 11 digs. Junior outside hitter Jill Schneggenburger took the leading hitter position on the day with 11 kills and 9 digs.

“You know I’m happy to be going out on a high note. I love playing the top teams in our conference.”, said Ewert. “It brings a real competitive edge to it and I am just really excited to play Washington on Wednesday and then Utah. I love playing Utah, they’re our first and last match and they’re always good. I’m excited to play them as our last game and play our hearts out.”

On Senior Day against No. 12 Washington on Wednesday, the Buffs dropped the match 3-1. Ewert, along with outside hitter and libero Zoe Neverdowski and defensive specialist Taylor deProsse played in Boulder for the final time in their careers. Tabron, Schneggenburger, redshirt senior outside hitter Meegan Hart and freshman outside hitter Jahara Campbell all had double-digit kills.

“I’ll definitely take all the experiences and memories with me but I think the thing that I cherish the most is mental toughness,” said Neverdowski. “I think that’s a huge thing you learn through this program. Every single rep, every day counts, and every little thing that you do counts and that’s not just in the volleyball world, it expands to things outside of that, so I think that’s big for me.”

After the final homestand of the season, the Buffs are headed to Utah to take on No. 17 Utah on Saturday at noon MST for their final match of the regular season.

Contact CU Independent Sports Editor Logan Standard at logan.standard@colorado.edu.