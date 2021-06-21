CU athletics permits full capacity in fall

The University of Colorado athletics department announced on Monday that it will allow full capacity at sporting events this fall.

All four major fall sports venues including Folsom Field, the CU Events Center, Prentup Field and the tennis complex will no longer have COVID-19 related attendance restrictions.

CU Athletic Director Rick George shared his excitement for a more normal athletic season.

“All of us, the student-athletes, coaches and staff are looking forward to welcoming back our fans to every one of our venues after playing before mostly empty seats last year,” George said.

The CU football team saw just over 500 family members at Folsom Field for its home opener in November before fans were restricted the remainder of the season. For volleyball and both basketball teams, a small allowance of family members were allowed at the CU Events Center during the final handful of home games.

The university will follow Boulder County guidelines in terms of mask enforcement and proof of vaccination for all athletic events.

Season tickets are currently on sale and individual tickets for football will be available on July 7.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Logan Standard at lost6888@colorado.edu.