Anticipations for CU women’s lacrosse, Q&A with midfielder Lily Assini

The University of Colorado Boulder women’s lacrosse team through seven games is 5-2 and ranked No. 19 in the country. In a recent sit-down interview, sophomore midfielder Lily Assini spoke about this year’s team, her journey at Colorado thus far and various other topics.

Q: Why did you choose to play at CU? Obviously, you’re having a good year, what went into having a great start for the season?

A: I’m from Colorado and being close to home was a big factor—the team itself and the environment here in Boulder. The coaching staff, team dynamic and good academies at CU. Pre-season workouts and practicing and learning the basic things has prepared me and the team for this current season.

Q: What’s it like being a ranked team? Is there more pressure? Do you and your teammates talk about rankings?

A: It is exciting (on being ranked as a top 25 team), it shows what we’re capable of doing. Yes, there is pressure inside the team thing to uphold the ranking. We know ourselves and what we’re capable of doing.

Q: What has been your favorite moment so far this season?

A: The Penn State win for sure. We just stuck to the game plan, stuck to the details. Exciting to prove what we had to win that game.

Q: What’s it like getting to play with senior attack Maddie Pisani?

A: It is really cool to see how she’s developed. She is a great teammate to have. She’s top 10 in goals in the country for a reason.

Q: This is a special team with some really good upperclassmen, what is the ceiling?

A: What makes this team so special is our chemistry. Off-the-field chemistry makes our on-the-field chemistry that much better. Having a personal connection with your teammates makes your tendencies that much better during games. We believe we can go far.

The CU Boulder women won again on Friday against Marquette 19-11 and Assini tallied two points, scoring one goal and an assist. The Buffaloes got back on track after falling to Michigan last week and have set themselves up for success moving forward. They are back in action next Friday as they take on the Stanford Cardinal in Boulder, Colorado.

