Colorado’s women lacrosse off to scorching start

The 2024 season for the University of Colorado Boulder’s women’s lacrosse team has kicked off in spectacular fashion. The Buffs began with a flawless 3-0 record, securing victories against the University of Louisville, Penn State University and St. Joseph’s University. Before ultimately losing to No. 4 ranked Northwestern University at home.

Following this impressive streak, Colorado has earned the No. 19 spot in this week’s Inside Lacrosse NCAA poll. Notably, two of their triumphant matches took place on the road in Pennsylvania.

The Buffs are outshooting their opponents by an average of nine shots per game. They average 30.3 shots a game and hold their opposition to just 21.3 shots per game. Although the Buffs have won every game by just one goal in each outing, they work extremely hard to limit shots from their foes.

Upperclassmen Midfielder Madeline Pisani, Attack Eve Hritzuk and Midfielder Ashley Stokes have propelled Colorado to this hot start. Pisani leads the team in points and goals, registering 13 goals and two assists in just three games. Hritzuk isn’t far behind with eight goals and two assists herself. Stokes has eight points (four goals, four assists) in three games. These three have been extraordinary for the Buffs and simply will not let Colorado lose games. Hritzuk scored the game-winner against Lousiville in the dying seconds of the game. Pisani scored the game-winning goals against both Penn State and St. Joseph’s.

Colorado head coach Ann Elliott Whidden commented on the team’s road trip sweep.

“I am proud of this team,” Whidden said in a press conference. “Today we had to grind out this win. Sometimes you just have to find a way to get it done. This was a long trip for us – flying across the country, a three-hour drive to Penn State then another three-hour drive to St. Joe’s. It is a grind of a trip and I am proud for them finding a way today.”

Whidden talked about how they found a way to win against St. Joseph’s against all odds.

“We stepped on the field knowing we were going to have to earn it,” Whidden stated post-game. “We just had a hard time finding back in net, credit to St. Joe’s and their goalie – she played great. We got a few pipes on good opportunities. Through it all this team stuck together and stayed positive. They focused on what they could control and found a way.”

Colorado was back at home Thursday as they took on Northwestern. The Buffs fell by a score of 19-14 but saw great performances again from the usual suspects in Pisani and Hritzuk. Both Hritzuk and Pisani had three goals a piece, as did sophomore midfielder Maddie Shoup. These three contributed to nine of Colorado’s 14 goals in their defeat to Northwestern. Head coach Whidden broke down the game and what she saw from her team on Thursday at a press conference.

“Tough result for us,” Ann Elliott Whidden said in a press conference. “It was a great opportunity for us to get to play the defending National Champions and top-ranked team. I am proud of the way our team stepped on the field and competed – confident, aggressive and disciplined. We were in the game throughout but the little things got us in the end. We will focus on the importance of those small moments and how they play into the difference of being in the game or a few goals game, every play counts.”

The Buffs are back in action next Thursday as they head to Michigan to take on the Central Michigan Chippewas at 1 P.M.

