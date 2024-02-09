Boulder Fire Department responds to fire at Norlin Library

At around 6:40 a.m., the Boulder Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the University of Colorado Boulder’s Norlin Library. As of 8:22 a.m., the fire had been put out, according to a university update on the situation.

In a post shared on X, the fire department said that crews evacuated the building and extinguished the fire quickly. There were no injuries reported, however, there was extensive smoke throughout the building.

The fire department has yet to release any information regarding the cause of the fire but said that they will continue to investigate the matter.

According to a statement from Steve Hurlbert, the director of communications for the university, the fire was discovered on the library’s second floor.

“Norlin Library will remain closed until further notice, and we are in contact with our community about library resources that are available until it reopens…CU Boulder is grateful for the quick response by BFR and CU Boulder Police,” Hurlbert said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

