Opinion: CU ins and outs of 2024

A new year beginning and a new semester means a new wave of trends will be hitting campus. Last year brought the return of denim in all facets: everyone was obsessed with vintage jeans, jorts and even denim skirts. Airpod Pro Maxes exploded around campus, and thanks to TikTok, many began to accessorize them with ribbons. Online, Generation Z became quickly obsessed with the NPC and Roman empire trends while a certain pop star had more than a handful of students bringing friendship bracelets to class. But what does 2024 have in store for our students, and what should we leave behind in 2023? Here is a very serious list of ins and outs for students in 2024.

In: dress shoes

With every year comes a new shoe. Last year was largely categorized by the UGG Tasman Slippers and the Birkenstock Bostons. But, let’s face it: shoes can be expensive. While you may be able to participate in fast-fading trends through thrifting, buying the new, flashy shoe often requires a down payment, an arm and a leg. This is why I suggest dress shoes: oxfords, loafers, flats and boots that are simple, multi-functional and most importantly, fashionable. Investing in a nice pair of dress shoes will have you ready for any holiday, award ceremony or upscale party thrown your way. At the same time, they can add a sense of maturity, class and edge to your everyday style. Celebrities like Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Jacob Elordi have led the charge on the casual dress shoe. Why not look a tad bit flashier for your morning coffee run?

Out: camouflage

Boulder students love their camouflage, which makes sense considering our environment. Colorado is the perfect place to become one with nature, but do we need to be so literal about it? Camouflage has a time and a place, like a hunting or camping trip, but maybe not a chemistry lecture?

In: thrifting

Want to find yourself one of those bulky Carhartt jackets, a fun party get-up or the perfect attention-grabbing but subtle walk-to-school outfit? As college students, this is the perfect time to try thrifting. The UMC does a thrift pop-up every other Thursday, Boulder has plenty of thrift stores and students are constantly selling items online. There are so many opportunities to find the perfect coat, dress or pair of climbing shoes for cheap.

Out: fast fashion

In the past few years, quick-fire production companies like Shein and Temu have been all the rage. It is important to remember that cheap products come with cheap quality and the flashy two-piece set will not look the same in person. These companies plow through the environment and often rely on unethical labor practices to offer customers these prices. Thrifting is a much more sustainable and accessible option, and you don’t have to wait months for packages and can find high-quality and even designer products.

In: matcha

What’s a six-letter word that soothes your soul and fixes all your problems? Correct answer: matcha. In addition to waking you up, matcha contains beneficial antioxidants and is easier on the body overall. Rather than a jittery caffeine rush, matcha slowly energizes your body. This is not an ad, I swear, matcha is just truly a refreshing way to start the day. Also, its green color makes you look mysterious. Chamberlain Coffee has some great matcha flavors including mango, yuzu, strawberry and lavender, if you’re interested.

Out: overpaying for caffeine

Buying coffee daily can get expensive, especially depending on where you get your morning fix. I say this as a coffee lover: making it at home will save you so much money. There are so many options these days. Stores sell cold brew, pre-mixed lattes and iced coffee, and I promise your local grocery store has at least 20 different flavors of creamer. Take this as an opportunity to use a funky mug or to finally use that hydro flask that’s been collecting dust in your cabinet. If you are looking for tips on how to save money at coffee shops, order tea. Tea is almost always cheaper than coffee and guess what – it also comes iced. But again, if you are tired of the 75-cent upcharge for one pump of syrup, make your coffee at home and whip up that extra cold foam, free of charge.

More Ins:

skinny jeans

Varsity Pond

doing the dishes

refillable iced coffee from Foolish Craigs

The Bear season three

CASE Building air-conditioning

afternoon walks

sunbathing at Norlin Quad

Ariana Grande’s new album

The CU Independent

More Outs:

Boulder wind

The Vegas sphere

overcrowding the UMC

stepping in geese poop

forgetting to lock up your bike

plastic cutting boards

Cristol Chemistry flooding

hating astrology

getting to class late

At the end of the day, I cannot tell you what is in or out, but it is always fun to project my opinions onto others. Seriously, do what you please, 2016 is your year to do what you want. I mean, 2024 is your year to do what you want, so drink that eight-dollar latte and rock that camo outfit, happy new year!

Contact CU Independent staff writer Rhett Kaya at rhett.kaya@colorado.edu.