CU to operate on delayed schedule on Jan. 16 due to inclement weather

The University of Colorado Boulder announced that the campus will operate on a delayed schedule on Tuesday due to inclement weather conditions, including temperatures below zero degrees.

All in-person and remote synchronous classes beginning before 10 a.m. will be canceled. Classes beginning at or after 10 a.m. will not be affected.

“The weather is forecast to improve beginning tomorrow,” said Steve Hurlbert, the director of communications and chief spokesperson for CU Boulder.

“We felt confident that both our crews would be prepared, as well as the extra time would give students, faculty and staff a couple of extra hours to get to campus,” Hurlbert said of the university’s decision to operate on a delayed start, rather than instate a full closure of the campus.

Campus facilities such as dining halls and residence halls will remain open as crews clear roads and sidewalks, according to an email sent by the university.

However, some students have taken to the anonymous social media app YikYak to voice their concerns that a delayed start does not properly address safety concerns for students coming to campus.

“10 a.m. delay as if the roads in Boulder haven’t remained unplowed for at least three days now,” one student wrote in an anonymous post.

The university, according to Hurlbert, has been working to combat these safety concerns on campus grounds.

“Our facilities crews have been doing such a great job of staying on top of the storm and removing the snow as it was coming,” Hurlbert said.

The university’s alerts website has stated that students and faculty should continue monitoring the site for potential future updates regarding the campus.

