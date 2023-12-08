Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado Boulder have officially landed a commitment from five-star prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Seaton is the No. 12 player in the 2024 class, the No. 4 player in the state of Florida and the No.1 offensive tackle in the country. Seaton chose the Buffaloes over the likes of Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama and more than 25 other schools.

Earlier in Seaton’s recruitment process, he talked about when choosing a school, it’s more than just football.

“When I make my decision, one thing that is very important to me is where I live,” Seaton told On3 in November about Colorado. “You only play football so many days of the year, so I want to be somewhere that I like living. The surroundings at Colorado definitely stand out.”

After a tumultuous 2023 season for Colorado, Seaton, the 6-foot-6-inch and 290-pound tackle, will look to provide stability on the offensive line and protect star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“I’m coming to not only block for the Heisman contender, I’m showing you that wherever you go, the work must get put in regardless,” said Seaton in an interview with On3.

Seaton now ranks as the third highest-rated player to ever commit to the Buffs and the highest-rated offensive tackle in 17 years.

As the Buffs make their return to the Big-12 Conference next season, they aim to reclaim their status as the dominant force in football. Jordan Seaton will very likely play a pivotal role in driving this change.

