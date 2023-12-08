The No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team was back in action Tuesday morning as they took on UT Arlington in Boulder, Colorado. The Buffs dominated the Mavericks, and once they took the lead, they never gave it back. Frida Formann continued her impressive start to the 2023 campaign, finishing with 23 points and seven three-pointers.

The Buffs got out to an early lead and went on multiple big runs, including an 11-5 run followed by a 17-8 run in the first quarter. Colorado began this game fast in the first few minutes, but near the end of the quarter, they realized they could slow things down and be even more effective. They outworked the Mavericks with methodic possessions and capitalized on turnovers, which led to fastbreak points.

Again, four of the five starters finished the game with double-digit points, which usually leads to victories for the Buffaloes.

Frida Formann was unguardable in this affair as she set a new CU Boulder record, hitting six threes in the first half. She added another three-pointer in the third quarter to tie the all-time school record for total three-pointers made in a game.

Both Jaylyn Sherrod and Quay Miller finished this game with double-doubles. Miller had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Sherrod ended with 11 points and a new career high of 13 assists. This duo of Sherrod and Miller is the key to the Buffs’ having a successful season. Miller is a beast when it comes to grabbing rebounds and can easily put up 15 points a night, while Sherrod is one of the best passers in the nation and can and will get to the free-throw line.

The Buffs led 51-36 at halftime, and this lead only grew as the game went on.

Colorado’s offense overpowered the UT Arlington defense. Miller and company had a very efficient third quarter, which allowed Head Coach JR Payne to play the bench players. Every Colorado player played minutes in this game as they continued to make easy work of a struggling Mavericks team.

The Buffs would go on to win this game by a score of 95-74, putting them at 9-1 with a 4-0 record at home.

​​”It’s been a really tough preseason,” Payne said after the game. “…What they have done in the first month of the season has not been easy, but they continue to work. They continue to have each other’s back, and I think that’s the sign of a great team.”

Colorado not only outscored UT Arlington, but they out-rebounded them, out-assisted them and had more steals, which led to an easy win.

“Throughout the season, you’re trying to get better. Every day, you’re trying to be better,” Payne stated. “As coaches, we’re kind of wired to look at the weaknesses or look at the areas that we can improve, but I’m also smart enough to be able to celebrate the really great things that we did as well. I’m proud of lots of things on the stat sheet and excited for some opportunity to focus on ourselves in the next couple of weeks.”

The Buffs have a few weeks off but are back in action on Dec. 21 as they take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 12 p.m. back in Boulder, Colorado.

