CU food pantry prepares for increase in demand over winter break

As the weather gets colder and the University of Colorado Boulder’s campus closes for holiday breaks, the Buff Pantry prepares for an increase in demand.

The Pantry, located in the University Memorial Center, aims to provide members of the Boulder community access to free and nutritious groceries in a non-judgmental setting. After signing up, students can come to the Buff Pantry once a week and use the “self-shop model” of taking whatever and however much they may need.

“We have 250 to 350 student visits per week, distributing around 6,000 pounds of food each week,” said Maddie Atuire, the ‘Feed the Stampede’ senior coordinator at the Buff Pantry.

As of the spring 2023 semester, the Buff Pantry has expanded and doubled its food intake available for students to access. Brady Churchville, a junior at CU and a Buff Pantry staff member, said these recent increases in demand demonstrated “how much of an issue getting students food is.”

The Buff Pantry’s food comes from Community Food Share, a local nonprofit that partners with local suppliers in Boulder and Broomfield counties, according to Atuire. All food is allocated to the Buff Pantry at no cost. Local farms, volunteers and grocery stores donate food to Community Food Share, saving about 13 tons of food a day that would otherwise be wasted.

Alongside the Buff Pantry, the Mobile Pantry, a pop-up that provides food to students, faculty and the surrounding community, happens once a month to help supplement support for the city of Boulder. The last Mobile Pantry of the year is offering both volunteer and patron sign-ups for Dec. 14 at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back to your community and be an active participant in your community,” said volunteer Riley Keller, a freshman at CU Boulder.

The Buff Pantry is stocking up before break with deliveries and donation drives around campus.

“There is high demand before fall and winter break because students need to stock up, as the Buff Pantry closes when the campus closes,” Shannon Saxe, a second-year student at CU Boulder who works for the Buff Pantry, explained.

Students and community members can drop off canned foods and other non-perishable items in boxes throughout campus in the UMC, the CASE building and around other central spots.

“It’s also a great way to be there for people, whenever you can and wherever you can,” said volunteer Sage Adelman.

