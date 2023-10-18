The University of Colorado Buffaloes lost in heartbreaking fashion on Friday night, as they fell 46-43 against the Stanford Cardinal in double overtime. Despite a 29 point lead at the half, CU Boulder allowed the biggest comeback in Stanford history, now falling to 4-3 and 1-2 Pac-12 in the 2023 season under head coach Deion Sanders.



The Buffaloes looked in their best form all season in the first half on Friday night, scoring 29 unanswered points in a game that looked to be in their favor from the jump. Regardless of their lead, Stanford scored four straight touchdowns in the second half, and eventually pulled off the win with a 31-yard-field goal in the second overtime period.



“I am truly upset. I am truly disturbed,” coach Sanders said after the game. “We come back out [of halftime] and here comes that complacency, here comes that team that I can’t stand, that you can’t stand.”



Colorado dominated the first half, scoring four straight touchdowns with 324 total yards, while holding Stanford to no points and only 115 yards of total offense. With how the tempo was flowing, the Buffaloes looked like they were going to be controlling the game all night. It seemed like the first game all year where CU Boulder got off to a hot start, and most people expected the trend of the game to continue and with the Buffs leaving with a victory over the one-win Cardinal team.



In that controlling first half, CU Boulder quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns, also running for more than 70 yards. Sanders’ main target in the first half was receiver Xavier Weaver, who had a total of 67 yards and three total touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Coming out of the locker rooms and into the second half, Stanford looked like a completely different team. They scored three quick touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 97-yard-play and a 60-yard-play to put the score at 29-19 with five minutes left in the third quarter.



Once Stanford saw success on the offensive side of the ball, it was no looking back for them, outplaying the Colorado defense to a level that was unimaginable based on evidence from the first half.



In the fourth quarter Stanford was able to outscore CU Boulder 17-7. Even though the Buffs got a much needed late touchdown, the Cardinal didn’t let up, hitting a 46-yard-field goal as time expired to go to overtime.



“Well, if you’re going to point the finger, point it at me. If I’m allowing it, it should be on me,” coach Sanders said. “Right now, we’re not built for the moment.”



Though Colorado has seen success in overtime games thus far in 2023, their play in the second half was foreboding against the Stanford team playing to the peak of their powers. In overtime, Colorado was just able to score a touchdown, which was quickly followed by a 30-yard-scoring pass by Stanford which evened the game right back up.



In the second overtime the wheels really seemed to fall off for the Buffs, who couldn’t score inside the 25 yard line. With the last possession of the game, the Cardinal were able to set up a 31-yard-field goal which they made, giving them the win 46-43 in a stunning finish.

For Colorado, it was the first time this season where they lost a game they should have easily won, against a team with only one win in front of an electric home crowd at Folsom Field. Stanford out-gained CU Boulder by 200 yards in the second half and the overtime periods, and outscored them 46-14 in that same span.



“What I just said in the locker room to the team is they’ve got to make up their mind — are they in love with this game or are they in like with it, because when you love something, you give to it unconditionally,” coach Sanders said. “Without a shadow of a doubt, I am truly 100% in love with this thing and I just want people to match me.”



Though it was no doubt a stinging loss, their play against Stanford on Friday night did show some positive signs. CU Boulder quarterback Shedeur Sanders was once again the spark plug for the offense and team as a whole, finishing with 400 passing yards and five touchdowns and throwing one interception. Receiver Xavier Weaver had one of his best games with the Buffs yet, with seven catches for 124 yards and two total touchdowns.

Two-way star Travis Hunter returned for Colorado on Friday night after being out the last three games due to an injury sustained in the win against Colorado State University. In his return, the transfer from Jackson State had 13 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns, as well as five tackles on defense. After sitting for the past three weeks, Hunter showed once again his talent as one of the most productive and exciting players in college football, playing his most productive game for Colorado yet.

“He is an explosive player and it’s good to have him back out there,” Shedeur Sanders said. “We got to work and do some plays and stuff with him to make sure he’s always in the right spot. But when the ball gets in his hand, he’s explosive.”



Rodrick Ward led Colorado in tackles on Friday with nine, followed by LaVonta Bently, Carter Stoutmire and Trevor Woods each with six tackles against the Cardinal offense. Despite CU Boulder’s low level of play on both sides of the ball in the second half, their defense was playing their best game of the season through the first 30 minutes. Despite their great start holding the opponent to no points, the defense started to crumble in the second half and allowed more than 400 total yards in the second half and overtime, their second worst mark all season.

A huge factor in their loss on Friday were the penalties accrued by Colorado over the course of the game. By the final whistle, Colorado had 14 flags called which resulted in 127 yards against them, by far their largest mark of the season, and a key reason Stanford was able to score their second half touchdowns.

“We got to accept this one first. It’s a different level of focus, attitude and level of seriousness,” Shedeur Sanders said. “There has to be punishment for you to grow from it and not keep making the same mistakes.”

The loss on Friday was stunning and heartbreaking for many Colorado football fans after the Buffs’ amazing start. Despite their 29 point lead, the team showed big holes and areas needing improvement on both sides of the ball. In the loss, they lacked a strong running game and pass protection for Sanders, struggled with limiting big plays by the opponent and restricting the amount of penalties they received.



“You have no choice but to go forward, that’s life,” Coach Sanders said. “A lot of things that go on in life are unexpected and this was one of them. We’ve got to knuckle up and let’s go.”



At a time where reflection might be needed by the coaches, players and everyone else involved in CU Boulder football, the team will get a break this week. After going 4-3 through their first seven games, the Buffs will have a bye going into this week, giving them a chance to forget about the loss and get back to their early season form. The Colorado Buffaloes will next return to action on Oct. 28 as they play the 4-2 and 1-2 Pac-12 UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

