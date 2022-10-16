BuffsColorado BuffaloesColorado FootballFeaturedFootballFootballPac-12SportsVisuals

Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California

by Jason Marks
Graduate student offensive tackle Tommy Brown and junior offensive line Casey Roddick cheer and point towards the student section after the Colorado Buffaloes scored against California State. Taken at Folsom Field on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

In front of a sold-out crowd at Folsom Field, the University of Colorado Buffaloes finally won their first game of the 2022 season, taking down the California Golden Bears by a score of 20-13. This win moves Colorado to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in PAC-12 play, with Cal falling to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in PAC-12 play. Under interim head coach Mike Sanford and interim defensive coordinator Gerald Chatman, Colorado played with more energy on both sides of the ball, and the defense improved in all facets of the game.

After the game, Sanford reflected on how the defensive unit had significantly improved.

“I just believed in Gerald,” Sanford said. “I was just proud of, most importantly, how our players played, how they flew around. The belief, you saw it, it was tangible.”

Players reach for the ball during the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Folsom Field. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Colorado defense came out fast, playing with new energy we have not seen all season. Under Chatman’s guidance, the unit looked drastically improved from the game two weeks ago, when Arizona continually overpowered them and amassed a staggering 673 total yards of offense. In addition to the new energy, the defense played aggressively, putting a lot of pressure on Cal’s quarterback and making nice tackles in the open field. Cal started the game with the ball; however, soon Colorado freshman safety Tyrin Taylor picked off a pass from California senior quarterback Jack Plummer.

While the defense dominated the first half, the offense continued to struggle. Colorado’s offense had some big plays scattered amongst the first half, as their freshman quarterback Owen McCown got his second straight start and looked confident under center. By the end of the first half, however, they only managed to scratch across three points.

Freshman quarterback Owen McCown passes the ball during the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

After the game, sophomore wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig reflected on several missed opportunities during the first half.

“We knew that it was there, but it all came down to execution,” Lemonious-Craig said. “When we go out there, [we have to take] the opportunities that we get. For the plays that we have a chance to make, we have to make it.”

The second half proved to be more exciting, as the offense for both teams began to work together more confidently and effectively. Colorado started to rely on their run game, which helped to open up their passing game. With about five minutes left in the third quarter, Cal took a 7-3 lead on a 14-yard pass from Plummer to freshman wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant.

Players on the sidelines and benches of Folsom Field watch a replay during the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Folsom Field. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

The fourth quarter brought more scoring, with Colorado briefly retaking the lead, 10-7 on a 1-yard touchdown run from freshman tailback Anthony Hankerson. With 4:30 left in the fourth quarter, and Colorado in the lead with 13-10, Cal fought hard to score again. At the last possible moment, Cal drove down the field and managed to kick a game-tying field goal as time expired, sending the tightly-contested game into overtime.

Colorado started with the ball in overtime. After no luck with the first two downs, Colorado’s defense finally had the opportunity to score. Junior quarterback J.T. Shrout, who replaced the banged up McCown, threw a beautiful pass to Lemonious-Craig in the end zone. Though initially ruled incomplete, the call was overturned. The touchdown announcement for Colorado immediately sent the audience at Folsom Field into a frenzy.

Sophomore quarterback J.T. Shrout walks along the sidelines during the game against UCLA. Sept. 24, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

The crowd’s energy seemed to encourage Colorado’s defense to keep pushing. After surrendering a pass interference call, which gave Cal a fresh set of downs closer to the end zone, Colorado’s strong safety Trevor Woods intervened, and Plummer’s pass fell incomplete. Thus, Colorado forced an incompletion to end the game, which landed the team with their first win of the 2022 season.

After the game, graduate student and inside linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo talked about defense’s mindset following the overtime touchdown.

“They were not getting into the end zone,” Chandler-Semedo said. “We knew the game was over by then. [With a] field goal, [we might have] possibly tied, but with a touchdown, the game would be over.”

Interim head coach Mike Sanford walks down the line of players during the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Folsom Field. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

After a tough start to the season and the recent firing of Colorado’s head coach Karl Dorrell, this win felt particularly special for the team. It gives Colorado the momentum they need going into the back half of the season.

Interim head coach Mike Sanford shouts down the line of players during the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Folsom Field. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

However, the rest of the season will not be easy for this Colorado team. Looking ahead, they will face several ranked or recently ranked teams to close out their season, including the ninth-ranked Oregon Ducks, the twelfth-ranked University of Southern California Trojans and the fifteenth-ranked Utah Utes.

“We take it one game at a time,”  Lemonious-Craig said. “It really doesn’t matter who we are playing. We are going to go in there with the same mindset and the same mentality, just ready to give it our all with our brothers.”

Players for the Colorado Buffaloes run down the end of the field beckoning for the student section to cheer after scoring against California State. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Folsom Field. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Colorado hopes to carry this momentum into their next game in Corvallis, Oregon, where they will take on the Oregon State Beavers. The game, which will be televised on the PAC-12 network, will begin at 6 p.m. MST on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California
A sign that says "Family Weekend" sits at the corner of the field on Regent Dr for students and families to gather by before the start of the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California
A father of a CU student walks towards Folsom Field before the start of the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Sophomore offensive line Noah Fenske jogs down the field after the end of halftime during the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Sophomore offensive line Noah Fenske jogs down the field after the end of halftime during the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California
Sophomore quarterback Toren Pittman and another Colorado player celebrate scoring during the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California
Senior wide reciever Dylan Dixson runs down the field during the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California
Sophomore place kicker Cole Becker waves a towel in the air in the spirit of supporting his teammates during the game against California State at Folsom Field on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California
Graduate student inside linebacker Robert Barnes kneels among teammates entering onto the field after halftime's end. Taken Saturday, Oct. 15 on Folsom Field. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California
Players pileup during the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California
Junior talkback Deion Smith kneels with teammates right before the start of the second half of the game against California State. Graduate student inside linebacker Robert Barnes kneels among teammates entering onto the field after halftime's end. Taken Saturday, Oct. 15 on Folsom Field. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California
Ralphie runs down the field at the beginning of the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Folsom Field. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California
Students raise their hands in prepartion for a kickoff from the stands at Folsom Field for the game against California State on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California
A person cheers from the stands at Folsom Field for the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)
Colorado earns first PAC-12 win of the season against California
Sophomore quarterback Toren Pittman is taken down by California State players during the game against California State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

 

