BREAKING: Dorrell relieves OC Darrin Chiaverini of coaching duties

After a Colorado offense that struggled for most of the season, head coach Karl Dorrell announced Sunday morning that wide receiver’s coach and offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini had been relieved of his coaching duties.

Chiaverini had been a mainstay in the Colorado Football program for six years, spanning three different head coaches. The remaining one year on his contract will be honored by the Colorado athletic department.

“This was a very tough decision, especially with Darrin being a former player and knowing how much he truly cares about the program,” Dorrell said. “I do appreciate all the time and investment he put in being in the positions he’s been in over the last six years.”

Colorado finished the season with a 4-8 record and 3-6 in the Pac-12. The offense scored 19.8 points per game which is the second-lowest number since 1984.

“I believe it’s just time to go in a different direction,” Dorrell said. “We need a new perspective, which can bring new life and different energy along with it. In the end, we need to do what’s best for the program, and at the same time, certainly wish Darrin the best in his future endeavors.”

Dorrell was hired late in the coaching cycle in 2020, leading to him inheriting many staff members. Now that Chiaverini was let go, Dorrell will have replaced both of his coordinators along with his offensive line coach. Dorrell now must fill both of the offensive coaching openings to better the future of Colorado Football.