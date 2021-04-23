Kickin’ it with CU soccer: Tessa Barton

Sophomore forward Tessa Barton gets the ball past UCLA’s freshman midfielder Michaela Rosenbaum during the first half at Prentup Field on March 12, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent) University of Colorado soccer sophomore forward Tessa Barton joins the Kickin’ it with CU soccer podcast. https://www.cuindependent.com/new/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Tessa-Barton-Kickin-it-With-CU-Soccer.mp3 Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Matthew Lenneman at matthew.lenneman@colorado.edu. Matthew Lenneman Matt is a Senior at CU majoring in Accounting with a Sports Media minor. Host of the Kickin' it CU Soccer Podcast. I am the President of the CU Cornhole Club and the CU Swim and Dive Club. Follow me @MatthewLenneman on twitter Read More CU men’s basketball adds Western Carolina grad transfer Mason... April 23, 2021 Two high profile Pac-12 transfers join Buffs April 18, 2021 Colorado’s second spring scrimmage fueled by player depth and... April 18, 2021