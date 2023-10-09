CU wins on last minute field goal, beats ASU 27-24 in Tempe

The University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 27-24 in Tempe on Saturday night. The winning margin came from kicker Alejandro Mata, as his 43 yard field goal with 12 seconds left helps bring CU Boulder to 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12) on the 2023 season.



Through most of the game, both teams were playing pretty even, neither able to take more than a touchdown lead. With the game tied at 24-24 with 50 seconds left, CU Boulder quarterback Shedeur Sanders once again led a game-clinching drive down the field. Sanders was able to complete two passes for 50 yards to receiver Javon Antonio, setting up the game-winning field goal by Mata.



“They left too much time on the clock. And we knew that; nobody on the sideline panicked,” Shedeur Sanders said after the game. “I definitely knew what was going to happen because you know what it takes to win.”



Though they left the Arizona desert with a win, Colorado left much to be desired on both sides of the ball. On defense, they once again allowed early touchdowns and a total of 392 yards of offense by the one-win Sun Devils, struggling to make tackles and limit big plays all night. On offense, CU Boulder allowed five sacks on Shedeur Sanders, bringing the total to 31 total sacks given up on the season, the most in the country.



“We played like hot garbage. And I’m trying to figure this out,” CU Boulder head coach Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders said in his opening statement to the press. “I’m happy about the win, but I’m not happy in the fashion that we won it in. We’re better than that, and we have got to start showing that.”



Despite another poor performance from the offensive line, Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to light up the college football world. In the win on Saturday, the Jackson State transfer finished going 26/42 for 239 yards and had two total touchdowns. It was the third game-winning drive of the season for Shedeur Sanders, pulling off the win despite being sacked five times for almost 50 yards by the ASU defense.

“If we got a chance, we’re gonna win. If it’s not too late in the game, we’re gonna win,” Shedeur Sanders said. “It’s just understanding what’s at stake, understanding what’s going on and taking over and taking control.”



One aspect that has not been a problem for CU Boulder this season is their receivers, who, along with Shedeur Sanders, have been leading the way for the new-look Colorado football team. In the win on Saturday, Javon Antonio came up big with two catches in the last minute, as the transfer from Northwestern State finished with five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.



“I’m glad he got back in there and was able to do what he did,” Coach Sanders said about Antonio. “He’s a dog. He plays his butt off, never complains, just a good kid.”

Though Sanders is currently the most sacked quarterback in college football, the amount of options he’s had open down the field has been a saving grace for the Buffaloes this season. Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. had five catches for 49 yards, tight end Michael Harrison caught six passes for 36 yards and Xavier Weaver had two catches for 17 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Both Horn and Weaver are currently ranked in the top 70 of receivers in the country, the duo combining for almost 900 yards halfway through the season.



Running back Anthony Hankerson was the leading rusher for CU Boulder for the second straight week. Hankerson, one of the few remaining players from last year’s team, had 10 rushes for 58 yards, as well as four catches for 23 yards. Dylan Edwards finished with 16 rushing yards and caught three passes for 24 yards, as the freshman is still finding his place in the Buffs’ fast pace offense.



Alejandro Mata made both of his field goal attempts, including the 43 yard game winner with 12 seconds left. This season Mata has hit all four of his field goal attempts and three extra points, seemingly securing his role as the starting kicker for the Buffs.



“Why do you think I brought him here? Mata don’t miss. You call a timeout and freeze him all you want, that doesn’t mean anything to Mata,” Coach Sanders said confidently about his kicker.



Through their first six games, Colorado’s defense is currently ranked 127th in the country for obvious reasons. Their offense has been the leading story so far. They haven’t been able to limit big plays, as ASU had nine plays of 15 yards or more, and they allowed the Sun Devils to convert on all three of their fourth down attempts. CU Boulder’s defense has given up an average of 34.6 points per game and a total of 29 touchdowns this season, a mark that will need improvement if the Buffs want to have success later on in the season.



“We got guys that need to step up and handle their responsibilities,” Coach Sanders said. “There’s no way a team should drive 96 yards on us to tie the game. There’s no way.”



Despite their poor track record so far, the 24 points allowed against ASU was the second lowest all year, and the defense showed signs that they can play up to a higher level. Linebacker LaVonta Bentley was everywhere on defense for CU Boulder on Saturday, as the senior transfer from Clemson finished with 11 total tackles, including two for a loss and a sack. Colorado also saw the return of a few defensive players, as Myles Slusher had a productive six tackles and a sack after being out with an injury the past few games. After missing the last game against USC, Shilo Sanders also had six total tackles in his return.

There are clearly both positives and negatives to the 2023 Colorado Buffaloes football team. They’ve shown high points as one of the most exciting offenses in the country and low points of struggling to stop lower ranked teams from scoring in relative ease. In order to have a successful second half of their season, the Buffs are going to need to continue their offensive output while limiting sacks and become more consistent on defense, hopefully resulting in more success than they’ve seen so far.

The win against Arizona State on Saturday night now brings the Colorado Buffaloes to 4-2 on the season, putting them eighth in the Pac-12 with a 1-2 record in conference games. CU Boulder will hope to win again as they will return to action next week as they host the Stanford Cardinal. The game will be at Folsom Field on Friday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. MST and live on ESPN.

