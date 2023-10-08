Photos: The 16th annual Nearly Naked Mile

On Thursday, the Koenig Alumni Center’s yard filled with students from the University of Colorado Boulder preparing to run a mile with as little clothing on as possible. This was the 16th annual Nearly Naked Mile that CU Boulder’s Herd Leadership Council has hosted. Students were asked to bring five items of clothing to donate in exchange for a fanny pack. All of the donations went to local nonprofits A Precious Child and Clothes to Kids Denver.

Students began checking in at 6:30 p.m. After students finished donating clothes, some started dancing to the live DJ while others shotgunned root beer. Before the race began, students decorated themselves with paint pens and glow stick accessories. Most students wore underwear or shorts, but a few came in costumes, wearing a banana suit or glowing cowboy hats. The venue was covered in brightly colored UV lights that lit up the body paint. Students wrote sayings on their bodies like: “sko buffs,” “xoxo gossip girl,” “I love Chip” and “I’m faster than you!”

At 7 p.m., students began to line up at the gate for the mile-long run. As music blasted and fog billowed from fog machines, students shoved their way through the small gate out of the Koenig Alumni Center’s yard. The glowing and “nearly naked” students ran a mile long loop through campus and then back to the Alumni Center.

CU Boulder’s Herd members waited at the finish line along with CU Boulder’s mascot Chip and a few people cheering for their friends. The first students to finish the run arrived at around 7:10 p.m. and were illuminated by police car lights as they crossed the finish line.

After finishing the run, students returned to the yard for the afterparty, where there was a live DJ, food and merchandise. Students ate, danced and talked to one another in the colorfully lit and foggy yard for a little over an hour, before getting dressed and leaving. Over 1,000 pieces of clothing were collected to donate during the event according to members of the Herd Leadership Council.

