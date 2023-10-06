FeaturedNews

CU online systems will be unavailable due to equipment move

by Jessi Sachs
Students of CU’s new Technology, Arts and Media programs work in ATLAS computer labs. (Photo courtesy of Ira Liss/ATLAS Communications)

Beginning on Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. a number of the University of Colorado Boulder’s online systems will be unavailable due to a planned system outage. 

The outage, which will continue until Oct. 9 at 8 a.m., will occur so that University Information Services can move physical equipment to an updated facility on CU’s Anschutz Medical Campus. 

The move will be causing a “cold cutover,” a total outage that will lead to some systems being fully unavailable. 

While some systems, such as Zoom and Microsoft 365, will still be available for student and faculty use, others such as Canvas will be partially affected and services such as Buff Portal will be fully unavailable. 

A full list of affected services is available on the Office of Information Technology’s website

 

Contact CU Independent News Editor Jessi Sachs at jessica.sachs@colorado.edu.

Jessi is in her second year double-majoring in journalism and political science at CU Boulder and is currently the CUI's news editor. After college, she hopes to pursue a career writing about politics and foreign affairs. When she is not writing, she can be found exploring new cities, listening to music, and surrounded by her loved ones.

