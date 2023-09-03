CU police send out safety alert regarding burglaries

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Police Department sent out a safety alert Sunday evening regarding a series of burglaries on and near CU Boulder’s campus.

According to the alert, three burglaries occurred Sunday: one at Macky Auditorium and two at private student housing on the 1500 block of Grandview Avenue. Investigations into all three incidents are still ongoing. Police say the two residential incidents on Grandview are connected to one suspect.

The alert describes the suspect as a white female with curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing an oversized white shirt with a vintage logo. Police encourage residents in the area to secure their homes and report suspicious behavior.

When asked for further information, university officials did not provide more than the alert at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information of the incident contact police at (303) 492-6666 and reference case number 2023-1524 for the Macky Auditorium incident and 2023-1525 for the Grandview Avenue residences.

This is a developing story and may be updated.



Contact CU Independent staff writer Ann Marie Vanderveen at ann.vanderveen@colorado.edu.