FeaturedNewsUniversity of Colorado

CU responds to MOVEit cyberattack

by Jessi Sachs
by Jessi Sachs

Computers lined up in the computer lab in the Armory. (Celia Frazier/CU Independent)

The University of Colorado shared with community members Monday afternoon that a cyberattack against third-party groups has resulted in the breach of data of some CU community members. 

The attack against the MOVEit Transfer software, a product owned by the corporation Progress Software, impacted two of the university’s third-party vendor systems.

National Student Clearinghouse and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America were both impacted by the attacks. They are used by the university to provide educational reporting services and to track retirement plans, respectively.

In a written statement regarding the attack, chief information security officer David Capps said that “prospective students, students, current employees and former employees” were all amongst those whose data may have been involved in the attacks. Capps also said that those whose data was involved in the attacks will be notified shortly. 

While CU determines the extent of the attack, community members can visit an informational webpage to learn how to minimize personal risk. 

Contact CU Independent News Editor Jessi Sachs at jessica.sachs@colorado.edu.

Jessi is in her first year double-majoring in journalism and political science at CU Boulder. After college, she hopes to focus on foreign political journalism. When she is not writing, she can be found exploring new cities, listening to music, and surrounded by her boyfriend, friends and family.

Read More

CU leadership respond to Supreme Court’s decision to end...

Police respond to assault on 13th and College Ave.

CU’s Pride Office raises support for the LGBTQ+ community

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign