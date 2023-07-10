CU responds to MOVEit cyberattack

The University of Colorado shared with community members Monday afternoon that a cyberattack against third-party groups has resulted in the breach of data of some CU community members.

The attack against the MOVEit Transfer software, a product owned by the corporation Progress Software, impacted two of the university’s third-party vendor systems.

National Student Clearinghouse and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America were both impacted by the attacks. They are used by the university to provide educational reporting services and to track retirement plans, respectively.

In a written statement regarding the attack, chief information security officer David Capps said that “prospective students, students, current employees and former employees” were all amongst those whose data may have been involved in the attacks. Capps also said that those whose data was involved in the attacks will be notified shortly.

While CU determines the extent of the attack, community members can visit an informational webpage to learn how to minimize personal risk.