CU leadership respond to Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action

The Supreme Court struck down race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina on Thursday. The controversial ruling overturns the historic precedent that allows colleges and universities to use affirmative action when considering students from underrepresented communities.

The four University of Colorado campuses, including CU Boulder, will join all other higher education institutions in the shift away from considering race when granting admission.

“Be assured that CU Boulder supports and stands with those whose rights have been under attack,” said Chancellor Philip DiStefano in a letter to the community less than a month before the decision.

The court’s six-justice conservative majority ruled that affirmative action programs infringe on the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. The decision overrules the 45-year-old precedent established in the Regents of University of California v. Bakke in 1978.

“The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race,” wrote conservative Chief Justice John Roberts for the majority opinion. “Many universities have for too long done just the opposite.”

CU Boulder reported a racial and ethnic diversity of 26.3% of the total student population in the fall of 2022, with Hispanic and Latino and Asian American populations making up the majority at 12.2% and 9.3% respectively. The total student diversity population in the fall of 2021 was also reported at 26.3%.

“Much work lies ahead for CU Boulder as we strive to make our community more diverse, equitable and inclusive for our students, faculty and staff, and existing initiatives and programs provide us with a model for the future,” wrote DiStefano in a news release hours after the court’s decision was released. “We can and will do more.”

Leadership in the CU System reflected a similar message in a statement declaring its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. CU Boulder spokespeople declined to comment further than the public statements.

DiStefano also wrote that the university will continue to pursue methods of diversifying the student population that don’t violate the ruling. These included emphasizing the recruitment of students with minority backgrounds, expanding financial aid and fostering support through boosting marginalized voices and developing support systems.

“In the face of this momentous ruling, the University of Colorado Boulder remains resolute in its commitment to the advancement of students of all races and backgrounds because we know a diverse campus strengthens our mission and our democratic society,” wrote DiStefano in the release.

CU Independent News Editor Jessi Sachs contributed to this story.

Contact CU Independent Editor-in-Chief Isabella Hammond at isabella.hammond@colorado.edu.