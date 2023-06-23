Police respond to assault on 13th and College Ave.

This article was originally published at 2:55 a.m. on June 23, 2023. Updated 3:34 a.m.

University of Colorado Boulder Police and Boulder Police responded to an assault near 13th Street and College Avenue early Friday morning.

One victim was stabbed and transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police sent out an emergency alert to CU Boulder community members at 2:34 a.m. warning of an assault and heavy police presence near the area in University Hill.

CU EMERGENCY ALERT: Assault occurred at 13/college. Heavy police presence. Suspect white male brown hair black shorts. Avoid the area. — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) June 23, 2023

Police say the suspect is a 35 to 40-year-old white male with long, brown, curly hair, wearing black shorts. He was last seen heading east on foot down College Avenue.

While police have determined that there is no active threat to campus as of 3:21 a.m., emergency alerts continue to urge residents to avoid the area as police investigate.

Police are asking for those with information about the incident to call 303-441-3333 and reference case number 2023-5917.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Contact CU Independent Editor-in-Chief Isabella Hammond at isabella.hammond@colorado.edu.