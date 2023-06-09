CUPD investigating assault and robbery near Bear Creek

University of Colorado Boulder Police responded to an assault and robbery near the Bear Creek Apartments early Friday morning.

According to the CU Boulder alerts website, police responded to the incident shortly after 3:15 a.m. when officers responded to a noise complaint at Weber Hall, located within the Bear Creek Apartments complex.

Following the dispersal of the loud party, officers responded to an assault and robbery that occurred just outside Weber Hall. The male victim reported that three unidentified males attacked him in the Bear Creek Apartments parking lot, then pursued him into a nearby area. During the confrontation, the victim suffered head and facial injuries, and was transferred to Boulder Community Hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the assailants were armed with any weapons during the incident. The robbers left the scene in a newer model royal blue Toyota Camry with Colorado license plates.

A description of the three suspects has been released to the public. All three are described as Black males between the ages of 20 and 24. CUPD urge anyone with information regarding their identities or whereabouts to come forward.

Police are interested in speaking with three individuals who are believed to have witnessed the assault and robbery.

The first person of interest is described as a Black male with short, shaved black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black Scarface hoodie, light blue jeans and gray tennis shoes with red accents. The second person of interest, also a Black male, has short, shaved black hair and was wearing black track pants with vertical white stripes on the sides, a white or light gray hoodie and black and white tennis shoes. The third person of interest, described as a Black male with approximately 6-inch black dreadlocks, was seen wearing a gray hoodie with black sleeves, sweatpants that transition from gray to black and black tennis shoes.

According to CU Boulder spokesperson Steve Hurlbert, the victim and the robbers “do not appear” to be affiliated with the university.

Members of the public who possess any information related to the assault, robbery, or the identities of the suspects or witnesses are urged to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and may be updated.